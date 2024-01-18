The last time these two bitter rivals met back in Gameweek one Darmstadt fell to a 1-0 defeat, and since then it’s fair to say Darmstadt’s first season in the Bundesliga since 2017 hasn’t exactly been a raging success.

Whilst they have scored a pretty respectable 20 goals this season, just one less than 7th placed Freiburg, they have had serious problems at the other end of the pitch.

Torsten Lieberknecht’s side has conceded a staggering 44 goals in 17 league games, a new record for the first half of a Bundesliga season, and have just two wins with only Mainz having less with one.

And with the Bundesliga returning from the ‘Winterpause’ last weekend, fortunes did not change for the Die Lillien (the Lillies).

They fell to a 3-0 defeat at home to Dortmund, despite a promising start and a few decent chances

And things won’t be getting much easier for Darmstadt, with them facing rejuvenated relegation rivals Union Berlin, as well as an unbeaten Bayer Leverkusen and high flying Stuttgart side this month.

Darmstadt need to start picking up some points pretty soon, meaning this weekend’s Hessenderby will be more important than ever for Darmstadt.

However, over on the red side of the Hessenderby in Frankfurt, things are looking much brighter.

After 2 injury time goals in a remarkable comeback against Monchengladbach before the Winterpause, Die Adler came back with a bang last Saturday, edging past European contenders RB Leipzig 1-0.

With top scorer Omar Marmoush, midfielder Ellyes Skhiri and Feres Chaibi all away at the African Cup Of Nations, they’ve filled the gap with some good business in the transfer window

Striker Sasa Kalajdzic from Wolves and Man United castaway Donny Van De Beek have both joined on loans until the end of the season.

Frankfurt also been very solid defensively, with them conceding the fifth least in the league, and have only conceded more than one goal on five occasions this season

With a solid defence, great transfer business and good form, it’s looking good for Frankfurt going into the Hessenderby, Darmstadt may have the work cut out for them.

Team news

Darmstadt

Manager Torsten Lieberknecht confirmed that winger Braydon Manu is still sidelined with an ankle injury picked up in November. Darmstadt will also be without Marvin Mehlem with a broken fibula

However Matthias Bader who came off at half time against Dortmund is look to be available, and Fabian Nurnberger could potentially return after a six week absence with an ankle injury

Frankfurt

New signing Sasa Kalaidzic missed training on Tuesday due to a foot issue and is being monitored, and captain Sebastian Rode was back in training, but is still out due to a calf injury

Top scorer Omar Marmoush, Ellyes Skhiri and Feres Chaibi are all away at the African Cup Of Nations.

Likely line ups

Darmstadt- Schuhen, Vilhelmsson, Riedel, Klarer, Maglica, Karic, Holland (C), Franjic, Skarke, Kempe, Pfeiffer

Frankfurt- Trapp (C), Buta, Tuta, Koch, Pacho, Knauff, Gotze, Larsson, Ebimbe, Van De Beek, Kalajdzic

Key players

Darmstadt: Tim Skarke

Joining for his second spell at the club on loan from Union Berlin in the summer, Skarke has been a beacon of hope in a pretty hopeless campaign for Darmstadt so far.

The 27-year-old has scored six in 15 Bundesliga games this season, just under a third of their goals, and will be crucial in fighting relegation for Darmstadt.

Eintracht Frankfurt: Junior Dina Edimbe

Signing from PSG in 2022, Dina Edimbe has mostly played as a wingback for Die Adler, but is also capable of playing in the ‘8’ and is of the most versatile players in the league.

This season he’s racked up two assists and five goals, including a brace in Frankfurt’s famous 5-1 win over Bayern in early December.

With the absence of top scorer Omar Marmoush, I think Dina Edimbe is going really step up and be Frankfurt’s key man.

Match details

Where is the match being played?

The game will be played at Darmstadt’s Stadion an der Bollenfalltor

What time is kick off?

Kick off is this Saturday at 14:30 GMT

Where can I watch?

Viewers in the UK can watch the match on Sky Sports Football, or on the Sky Sports App and website.