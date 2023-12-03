Four Things We Learnt from VfB Stuttgart's Win Over SV Werder Bremen

STUTTGART, GERMANY - DECEMBER 02: Sehrou Guirassy of VfB Stuttgart celebrates after scoring the team's second goal from a penalt during the Bundesliga match between VfB Stuttgart and SV Werder Bremen at MHPArena on December 02, 2023 in Stuttgart, Germany. (Photo by Daniel Kopatsch/Getty Images)

VfB Stuttgart ensured they would continue their brilliant run of from by completing a 2-0 home win versus Werder Bremen on Saturday.

VfB Stuttgart widened the gap between them and Leipzig to four points as their case for UEFA Champions League qualification strengthens.

In-form striker Deniz Undav opened the score early on by converting a close range chance.

Serhou Guirassy then found himself on the scoresheet once again as he converted a penalty in his first start in the Bundesliga since Stuttgart's game against Union Berlin.

Stuttgart dominated the possession and looked in control the whole game and had chances to score even more.

For Bremen, this result means they slip into 13th position in the Bundesliga and are only two points off the bottom three.

Stuttgart: Will go into January in a top four spot

VfB Stuttgart have been unstoppable so far this season and they will no doubt go into the new year in a Champions League spot.

Stuttgart managed to widen the gap to six points between them and Borussia Dortmund in sixth heading into Sunday's top game between Dortmund and Leverkusen.

Despite back-to-back games coming against Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich, the work they have done so far in the Bundesliga should mean they will remain in the top four.

Stuttgart are heading into their next game against league leaders Bayer Leverkusen off the back of a three game win streak in the Bundesliga.

Despite tough upcoming games, the last game of the calendar year against Augsburg should mean that Stuttgart will find themselves comfortably within the top four come next January.

This is helped by Dortmund and Leipzig playing each other next match day which ensures Stuttgart can afford to drop points whilst staying in the top four.

Werder Bremen: In danger of slipping into the bottom three

With the winter break fast approaching, Bremen have two incredibly important games against Augsburg and Borussia Mönchengladbach in the coming weeks.

Failure to win either of these games could mean Bremen slip into the bottom three as the teams below them are due to play each other in the coming weeks.

In a similar vein, Bremen have not recorded a victory since their game against current bottom of the table Union Berlin in late October.

Also, with games against the bottom five all recorded, Bremen will have to hope to steal points against one of the top-half sides.

Should they fail to win in a further run of games, Bremen will find themselves in a relegation spot before the winter break.

Stuttgart: Deniz Undav has earnt himself a Germany call-up

Against Bremen, Deniz Undav showcased once again why he is a key component to Stuttgart's success this season by netting another goal.

The goal against Bremen brings Undav's tally to five goals in five Bundesliga games which reinstates his incredible form.

This season he has been excellent and has made a strong case with eight goals and an assist for being part of Germany's squad next summer.

Stepping up whilst Serhou Guirassy was injured, Undav had scored four goals since Guirassy's last start against Union Berlin.

The Stuttgart striker has suggested interest in playing for 'Die Mannschaft' and would be a great candidate for next summer's Euro 2024 Germany national team squad for coach Julian Nagelsmann

He currently is the joint-top scoring German in the Bundesliga with Bayern star Leroy Sané and has been a fine finisher in a brilliant partnership up front with Serhou Guirassy.

Werder Bremen: Will hope strikers regain form for games coming up

With some vital games against Augsburg and Mönchengladbach coming up, Werder Bremen will hope striker Marvin Duksch regains form in front of goal.

Duksch has been a part of a lethal striking partnership with Raffael Santos Borré tallying eleven goal contributions between them.

Last season's form considered, Duksch managed to score nine of his eleven Bundesliga goals last season during the Rückrunde.

Since the departure of Niklas Füllkrug, Bremen have relied on the German international for their goals.

Not just a finisher, Marvin Duksch also sits as the top assist maker for the Green-Whites this season with three assists in the Bundesliga.