Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Monchengladbach: Bundesliga Preview, Gameweek 28, 2023

Eintracht Frankfurt host Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday, with the aim of moving back into the European qualification places in the Bundesliga.

The hosts sit in seventh on 41 points, just two points behind the UEFA Conference League qualification spot, whilst their opponents sit in tenth on 35 points and will look to close the gap to their opponents.

Frankfurt are winless in six, losing three, including last weekend's 3-1 defeat at the hands of Bayer Leverkusen. Having fallen two goals behind in the first half, Djibril Sow pulled one back with 15 minutes to play but they were caught out by Sardar Azmoun's 95th minute strike ensuring they would head home with no points.

Frankfurt are winless in six and need to turn their form around quickly if they want to play European football next season PHOTO CREDIT: Christof Koepsel

Similarly, Gladbach are struggling to find form of their own.

Since beating champions Bayern Munich 3-2 back in February, they went on a five game winless streak themselves before breaking that poor run against VFL Wolfsburg last weekend.

Nathan Ngoumou celebrates his goal in Gladbach's 2-0 win over Wolfsburg PHOTO CREDIT: DeFodi Images

Goals from Nathan Ngoumou and Marcus Thuram got Daniel Farke's side back on track, meaning they are still in with a shot at European football next season.

These two faced off in October, with Frankfurt winning 3-1 thanks to a great first half performance. Two goals from Jesper Lindstrom and a strike from Eric Dina Ebimbe was too much for Borussia to come back from.

Team News

A lot of news came out of the Frankfurt camp this week, both positive and negative.

On Wednesday it was announced that both Almamy Toure and Lindstrom are running on grass again and so will hopefully be available for the final run-in of the season. This game may be too soon to see their return.

Sebastian Rode was rested for training on Wednesday but is available for this weekend PHOTO CREDIT: DeFodi Images

Sebastian Rode was rested in training but will be available for Saturday. Kristijan Jakic pulled up and stopped training as a precaution so it is unlikely that he will start this weekend.

Finally, Japanese star Daichi Kamada announced he will leave the club at the end of the season so it will be interesting to see how much involvement he gets in Oliver Glasner's side in the final seven games.

Gladbach also had a player announce they would leave the club this summer in the form of club captain Lars Stindl. He broke the news on Wednesday and will leave following eight years at the club.

American Joe Scally was taken off early last weekend but is available and likely to start on Saturday PHOTO CREDIT: Christof Koepsel

Some positive news coming into this weekend is that American defender Joe Scally will be available despite picking up an injury last weekend, but is expected to start.

Midfielder Kouadio Kone is back too having served his one game ban due to yellow card accumulation. It is likely the Frenchman will return to the starting lineup.

Likely Lineups

Eintracht Frankfurt

Trapp; Tuta, Hasebe, Ndicka; Buta, Rode, Sow, Max; Kamada, Gotze, Kolo Muani

Borussia Monchengladbach

Omlin; Scally, Itakura, Elvedi, Bensebaini; Kone, Neuhaus; Ngoumou, Stindl, Plea; Thuram

Key Players

Eintracht Frankfurt - Randal Kolo Muani

Despite their dip in form, Frankfurt's standout player is still French forward Randal Kolo Muani.

Randal Kolo Muani is integral to Frankfurt and has 12 goals and 10 assists to his name this season PHOTO CREDIT: Fantasista

There is a reason that many of Europe's elite clubs are still interested in his services. He sits fourth in the top scorer charts with 12 league goals and is second in assists with 10 to his name.

A pacey and powerful striker, Kolo Muani is at his best driving at defenders, scaring them with his ability to go on either foot and rifle a shot on goal.

Borussia Monchengladbach - Marcus Thuram

Another French forward is the key man for Gladbach in Saturday's game. Marcus Thuram has also had a good season in front of goal like his compatriot.

Marcus Thuram scored again last weekend to take his season tally to 13 goals PHOTO CREDIT: Christian Verheyen

He has registered 13 goals, second behind Werder Bremen striker Niclas Fullkrug, with four assists to his name as well. Thuram leads the league in shots with 81 so expect him to be pulling the trigger whenever he gets a sight of goal.

A more physical presence to that of Kolo Muani, Thuram plays in a similar style with one of his strengths being his ability to shoot with both feet.

It is a battle of two French strikers and it will be intriguing to see which one will come out on top.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

Gladbach head south-east to face Frankfurt at the Deutsche Bank Park.

What time is kick-off?

The game will kick-off at 17:30 BST on Saturday.

How can I watch?

The game is available to UK viewers on the Sky Sports Football channel with build-up commencing shortly before kick-off.