Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich: Bundesliga Preview, Gameweek 10, 2023

This season’s Klassiker has the added drama of Xabi Alonso’s awe-inspiring Bayer Leverkusen leading the pack, meaning a slip-up from either team could be potentially disastrous at such an early stage of the season.

Dortmund and Bayern were both in DFB-Pokal action midweek, but it resulted in vastly contrasting results.

Edin Terzíc’s Dortmund side pulled off yet another 1-0 win at home to Hoffenheim, a win which is becoming a trademark result for the Schwarzgelben so far this season.

In the Saarland, Tuchel’s side succumbed to defeat at the hands of 3.Liga side 1.FC Saarbrücken and misery was compounded as Matthijs de Ligt picked up an injury and leaves Bayern even more light at the back.

Thomas Müller, Bayern’s goal scorer on the night also apologised on behalf of the rest of the squad after the loss, as he was one of just a handful of players who spoke to the hurting travelling fans post-game.

In a game of this magnitude, recent form goes out the window and both sides will be fully focused on the task at hand, in what promises to be a fiercely competitive fixture.

Team news

Borussia Dortmund

Marius Wolf was forced off the pitch through injury midweek in the Pokal, but is expected to be in the squad for the Bayern clash.

Terzić said he is hopeful newly appointed club captain Emre Can will be able to be part of the matchday squad ahead of the match, having been absent against Hoffenheim in the Pokal and Eintracht Frankfurt last weekend.

Julien Duranville is still out for the time being, with yet another setback reportedly occurring in a U19 match in October and will most likely miss the rest of the calendar year.

Bayern Munich

Tuchel has a tougher selection dilemma ahead of him, with the aforementioned injury to de Ligt.

The German confirmed the centre-half is set for another spell on the sidelines after reaggravating the knee injury he picked up in October.

The Dutch international joins youngster Tarek Buchmann and Dayot Upamecano on the sidelines and takes Tuchel’s selection options at the back to the very bare bones.

Joshua Kimmich and his versatility will be missing due to the suspension he picked up after his red card against Darmstadt in the last gameweek.

Tuchel has hinted a return for Upamecano and Goretzka is a possibility. With the hope Upamecano will be able to play alongside Min-jae Kim, allowing Goretzka to play alongside Konrad Laimer in midfield.

Likely line-ups

Borussia Dortmund:

Kobel; Ryerson, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Bensebaini; Nmecha, Can (c); Malen, Reus, Brandt; Füllkrug

Bayern Munich:

Neuer (c); Mazraoui, Upamecano, Kim, Davies; Laimer, Goretzka; Sané, Musiala, Coman; Kane

Key players



The German midfielder is the key creative force of Terzíc’s Dortmund side. Having already provided four assists and four goals in the Bundesliga this season.

Brandt has put his success this season down to being more clinical in front of goal, as he admits he is not getting multiple big chances in a game.

The 27-year-old manages to find space in the box and whether it is a squared ball from the wing, a ball in behind and a deft finish past the goalkeeper, or a pass to a teammate, Brandt is excelling in this Dortmund side.

Harry Kane’s impact on his new team has been more than just his goal scoring, which he has in abundance. The England captain has a remarkable 12 goals in just nine Bundesliga matches.

His ability to drop deeper on the pitch and get his teammates involved is arguably just as important.

Leroy Sané in particular is playing some of his best football in Munich so far alongside Kane, with both massively benefitting from each other’s presence.

Along with being the club’s top goalscorer, the Englishman is Bayern’s chief provider with seven assists to his name so far this season.

Match details

Where is the match being played?

The Saturday evening clash is being played at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off in Dortmund is at 17:30 (GMT).

How can I watch?

Viewers in the UK can watch the match on Sky Sports Football via their TV, the Sky Sports App/website or alternatively the game is set to be streamed for free on the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.