Union Berlin 3-1 Borussia Mönchengladbach: Union Hollerbach to Victory

BERLIN, GERMANY - DECEMBER 09: A general view inside the stadium after Borussia Moenchengladbach fans light a flare during the Bundesliga match between 1. FC Union Berlin and Borussia Mönchengladbach at An der Alten Foersterei on December 09, 2023 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Reinaldo Coddou H./Getty Images)

Sometimes it takes a moment of magic or a person to buck a trend.

After 16 games without a win, Union were desperate for something, anything, to change their fortunes.

It took a player making only his third start for the club to score his first goal with a spectacular volley.



A Kevin Volland penalty in the first half set up the victory and Hollerbach sealed it in the second half with a goal-of-the-season contender from the edge of the box.

Mikkel Kaufman provided a calming third for Union before Alassane grabbed a late consolation for the visitors.

The victory lifted Union Berlin off the bottom of the Bundesliga table but, more than anything, it was a win.

Story of the match

Coming into the game, Union Berlin and Gladbach have experienced contrasting fortunes.

Without a win since August and recently departing ways with local favourite, Urs Fischer, Union are in a downward spiral.

However, former Dinamo Zagreb boss Nenad Bjelica may be slowly turning Union Berlin’s fortunes around.

The 52-year-old helped Die Eisernen draw 1-1 away to Braga in the Champions League in his opening match after Union managed a point at home to FC Augsburg in the Bundesliga two weeks ago.

Since then, Bjelica has had the fortune of two weeks without a game after Union were spared a trip to Bayern Munich due to snow.

Today, Bjelica was able to name an unchanged starting line-up for the first time this season with Sheraldo Becker and Danilho Doekhi still absentees.

For Gladbach, the visitors are enjoying a miraculous run of form that has lifted them to 10th in the Bundesliga and the Quarter-finals of the DFB Pokal.



Die Fohlen have won five of their last seven matches in all competitions.

However, it has come at a cost.

Gerardo Seoane was without Koné (muscle problems), Hack (illness), Jordan and Jantschke (both thigh), Itakura and Omlin (both recovering from operations), Ullrich (shoulder operation) and Wolf (back in training) for the trip to Berlin.



The opening exchanges went against form as Union came out of the blocks flying.

Inside 60 seconds the Stadion An der Altern Forsterei erupted as Kevin Vollands swept the ball into the bottom right corner but the offside flag was up.

In the 12th minute, wonderful trickery by Benedict Hollerbach created space on the right but his cross flashed across the six-yard box, evading attack and defence.

Gladbach’s first chance came in the 18th minute.



A hopeful effort from 25 yards was deflected wide for a corner. The resulting cross then fell to Alassane Plea at the back post but his effort from 18 yards drifts wide of Rönnow's right post.

Union responded immediately.

Hollerbach was again the creator as he crossed into Kevin Behrens from the right. Six yards out, the forward failed to connect with the ball but had another great chance to make amends a minute later.

Behrens is through on goal again one-on-one but lifts his effort over Nicolas and the crossbar.

Union Berlin eventually went ahead in the 21st minute.



An innocuous handball in the box from a deflected header handed Union a penalty and Kevin Volland made no mistake to send the home crowd delirious.

After that, it was one-way traffic at Union pushed to extend their lead.

Efforts from Hollerbach, Gosens, and Volland all threatened Nicolas’ goal but to no avail, as Union went in at half-time with a rare and fragile lead.

Second half

Union could have been excused for being jittery at the start of the second half.

This was only the second time Union Berlin had led a game at half-time since August, the other being a 4-2 defeat to Dortmund at the start of October.

Union showed no nerves as the game got back underway and nearly doubled their lead within sixty seconds of the restart.

A through ball from the left set Volland free on goal. His low effort looked destined for the bottom right corner but Nicolas managed to stretch out a toe to deflect the ball wide of the post.

Nicolas had no chance two minutes later.

A corner from the right dropped to Hollerbach on the edge of the box. The young midfielder set himself and fired the volley low into the bottom right corner for his first Union goal.

However, it was not all Union in the second half.

On the hour mark, Franck Honorat flashed a shot across the face of the goal from the right edge of the box to show that the visitors still posed a threat.



A minute later substitute, Janik Haberer nearly extended Union’s lead from the edge of the box but his drilled effort was deflected over the bar.

In the 72nd minute, Haberer had a wonderful chance to seal the victory.

He won a free-kick on the left edge of the box. Juranovic’s effort was deflected to Haberer seven yards out.

It seemed harder to miss but he did it as his stabbed effort sailed over the bar.

His blushes were saved a few minutes later.

Another substitute, Mikel Kaufman picked up the ball 20 yards out of the centre of the goal and emphatically slid the ball into the bottom right corner for Union’s third and his first for the club.

However, Union have a way of shooting themselves in the foot this season and moments later, Gladbach were back in the game.

Plea got the goal his performance deserved with a header six yards out to create a nervy final ten minutes.

Union held firm and should have had a fourth in the dying seconds.

Juranovic had worked tirelessly on the right and showed it with a tired effort from 12 yards with only Nicolas to beat.

The locals didn’t care.

They had waited nearly four months for a win but they didn’t have to wait any longer.

Player of the match: Benedict Hollerbach

The 22-year-old midfield is not a household name in Germany, let alone Berlin but today the young German proved why Bjelica is putting so much faith in him.

Hollerbach made only his third start of the season but was the creative spark Union so badly needed.

With a bag full of tricks, confidence to use them, and a clinical touch in front of goal, Hollerbach lifted Union out of the mire and off the bottom of the table.

His first goal for the club was a memorable moment of magic.

With the ball dropping out of the night sky, Hollerbach only had a split moment to set himself and strike the ball through the crowded Gladbach defence. It dipped into the net and sent the home fans wild.



It was a moment worth waiting 16 games for.

For Gladbach, they stay tenth for now but will need to improve on today’s performance if they are to stay there.