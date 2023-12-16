Bayern Munich vs VfB Stuttgart: Bundesliga Preview, Gameweek 15, 2023

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, GERMANY - DECEMBER 9: Players of FC Bayern München look dejected after the Bundesliga match between Eintracht Frankfurt and FC Bayern München at Deutsche Bank Park on December 9, 2023 in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. (Photo by Ralf Ibing - firo sportphoto/Getty Images)

Bayern Munich will hope for a speedy return to league form against Stuttgart.

Last weekend's five goal thrashing from Eintracht Frankfurt marked Bayern's join-highest defeat of the last decade in the Bundesliga.

Bayern have still only lost once this season (that loss coming last weekend) and are hunting down the all-time record points tally (91 in 2012-13 campaign) in a Bundesliga season.

Stuttgart, however, are looking to head into January in the top three thus marking a historic start to the season.

VfB Stuttgart became only the third team this season to take points off Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga last weekend.

This match will pip the two top goalscorers in the Bundesliga against each other: Harry Kane has eighteen goals for Bayern and Serhou Guirassy has sixteen for Stuttgart.

Alongside this, Bayern also have the top assist maker this season in Leroy Sané (who has seven assists and fifteen goal contributions).

VfB Stuttgart have scored thirty-four goals this Bundesliga campaign whereas Bayern Munich have the highest amount of goals this season with forty-four.

Also, Bayern have only conceded fourteen goals this season with five of those coming last weekend.

Team News

Bayern Munich

Winger Kingsley Coman is out for Bayern Munich with a calf problem and Germany international player Serge Gnabry is unavailable for selection with a thigh issue.

Bouna Sarr is out with a knee problem for Bayern, Tarek Buchmann is not available due to a thigh problem and Noussair Mazraoui is out with a calf issue.

Defender Matthijs De Ligt remains doubtful with a knee injury and backup goalkeeper Sven Ulreich may not make the squad with an ankle injury.

Stuttgart

Lilian Egloff is out due to a knee problem and left back Hiroki Ito is ruled out due to a muscular injury.

Lastly, Nicolas Nartey is also out for VfB Stuttgart with a knee injury.

Likely Line-ups

Bayern Munich

Neuer(c); Laimer, Upamecano, Kim, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka, Sané, Musiala; Tel, Kane

Stuttgart

Nübel; Vagnoman, Anton(c), Zagadou, Mittelstädt; Millot, Karazor, Stiller, Führich; Undav, Guirassy

Key Players

Manuel Neuer

Manuel Neuer had a poor game by his standards against Eintracht Frankfurt last week.

He will be hoping to bounce back against a free-scoring Stuttgart side and this will for sure be a tough test.

Despite this, two clean sheets in his first two games back following long-term injury (including one in a four-nil Der Klassiker win) marked a historic return.

Neuer has now kept three clean sheets since coming back as Bayern goalkeeper.

Also, Manuel Neuer has only had to make eight saves so far since his return and it can be stated that this may change drastically against Stuttgart.

The record Bundesliga clean-sheet holder has his work cut out for him as Stuttgart have only failed to score in one game this Bundesliga campaign.

Deniz Undav

Deniz Undav is the Bundesliga's player of the month for November with three goals to his name.

Deniz Undav started all three Bundesliga fixtures for Stuttgart in November and was a key player during Serhou Guirassy's injury.

He also bagged his second Bundesliga brace in Stuttgart's most recent win at Eintracht Frankfurt.

With a knack for finding the back of the net, Stuttgart will most likely want to activate a buy option on Undav's loan come the end of the season.

Undav ranked second for chances created (four) in the Bundesliga during November and had ten goal attempts in that same month.

Undav recently also declared that he would play for Germany ahead of the European Championships in 2024 making a decision between Die Mannschaft and Turkey.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

This Bundesliga clash is being held at the Allianz Arena in Munich. The stadium plays host to around 75,000 spectators during league games.

What time is kick-off?

The game takes place at 18:30 GMT on Sunday for UK viewers.

How can I watch?

Viewers in the UK can watch the match on Sky Sports Football via their TV or the Sky Sports App/website.