Sporting Director Klaus Allofs sacked by Wolfsburg

Wolfsburg have announced the sacking of Sporting Director Klaus Allofs after a dismal start to the season, which has seen them fall to 15th in the Bundesliga standings.

After having sacked Dieter Hecking early in the season and replacing him with Valerien Ismael, the Wolfsburg board decided to bid farewell to Allofs, who has been the major voice in all of the club's transfer moves ever since he joined Die Wolfe in 2012 from Werder Bremen.

Allofs decision made in hope of a fresh start, says Sanz

The Wolfsburg chairman of the board of management Francisco Javier Garcia Sanz spoke to the club's official website and released an official statement on Allofs' departure.

He said, ""Following extensive analysis over the past few weeks, we came to the conclusion to make a change in his position due to the precarious sporting situation, in the hope of making a fresh start,".

Sanz admitted that it "wasn't an easy decision" for the board to sack Allofs, after having developed a very good relationship with him, and that it was a step that the board "considered carefully".

He continued, "Taking into account the acute relegation battle we now find ourselves in, we had to make a decision for the future of Wolfsburg".

Wolfsburg extremely grateful for Allofs's good work

Ever since Allof's arrival at Wolfbusrg, the club has been on a steady rise and has been part of DFB Pokal Cup finals and last season as well especially where the club finished second in the league after a stellar season.

Sanz credits the rise of the club from their troubled relegation battling days to today, He says""We are extremely grateful to Klaus Allofs for the work he has done here. He came to us during a difficult phase, saved the club from relegation and led us to new sporting highs. The titles we won and our Champions League participation are proof of that. He also did a lot in developing the positive image of VfL.