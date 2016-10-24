Roger Schmidt banned for two games after Nagelsmann outburst

Bayer Leverkusen head coach Roger Schmidt has been handed a two-game ban and a €15,000 fine by the DFB.

It follows his outburst against TSG 1899 Hoffenheim coach Julian Nagelsmann when their two sides met on Saturday, a 3-0 defeat for Schmidt’s side.

He will be unable to have contact with his team for the DFB-Pokal game against Sportfreunde Lotte on Tuesday or the side’s next Bundesliga match at VfL Wolfsburg on Saturday.

Previous suspended ban comes into force

It is not the first time that the 49-year-old has fallen foul of the authorities in recent months. In February he was banned and fined after refusing to leave the dugout during a game against Borussia Dortmund.

An additional suspended two-game ban given at the time was activated on Monday following the incident with Naglesmann. After the young Hoffenheim coach had called for a Leverkusen player to be booked, Schmidt is reported to have responded by saying: “That was nothing. What kind of idiot are you? Shut the hell up! You think you invented football?”

He was subsequently sent to the stands. At the time his side had been 2-0 down and a man light, following the sending off of former Hoffenheim forward Kevin Volland in just the sixth minute. Volland himself has been suspended for two leagues matches, and will miss the Wolfsburg and SV Darmstadt 98 games, but is available in Lotte.

Völler and Streich defend Schmidt

Naglesmann was quick to downplay the incident after the match, with Schmidt also admitting that he “said a few things that were not in order.”

Leverkusen sporting director Rudi Völler has defended Schmidt. "One can't believe that we would question the coach because he called a colleague an idiot in a game," he said.

He also suggested that he had been unfairly treated. "With other coaches who misbehave, they turn a blind eye. Less so with us,” he said.

SC Freiburg coach Christian Streich has also defended the Austrian. He felt that it is not uncommon for managers to say in appropriate things on the touchline, and said that the German media was treating Schmidt "like a pig driven through the village" in the aftermath.

Quotes via Detusche Welle, Kicker and Bild.