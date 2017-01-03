Paris Saint-Germain complete signing of Julian Draxler

Image credit: TF-Images/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

On Tuesday, Paris Saint-Germain confirmed the signing of the German international Julian Draxler from VfL Wolfsburg.

The 23-year-old has signed a four-year contract until 2021 with the French club. He will be the second German in the current squad as he joins former Eintracht Frankfurt goalkeeper, Kevin Trapp.

However, it is only the third time that the club of the French capital will have a German player in their ranks after Christian Wörns. He played there for one year, between 1998 and 1999, and Trapp as stated above.

Draxler played 45 games with VfL Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga, and scored eight goals. He had joind the German side during the summer 2015 after leaving the club which has revealed him to the Bundesliga followers and the world.

Since he made his professional debut for Schalke 04, he played 153 games of Bundesliga, and 47 European games, 34 of which were in the UEFA Champions league. Moreover, with Wolfsburg he reached the quarter-finals of Champions League last season. Yet the Bundesliga side were eliminated by the eventual winners, Real Madrid.

A new challenge in France, away from the Bundesliga

Julian Draxler joins the PSG, six-time champions of France, managed by the Spanish head coach, Unai Emery who left Sevilla FC last summer for Paris.

On the official webstie of the club, the player declared that: "It is with a great pleasure and great anticipation that I join Paris Saint-Germain." He also said that for the first time he was going to play in another league, and it is a real step forward for him. Finally Draxler said, "I am very proud to be on this new stage in a club that has become a big time in Europe."

The club's chairman, Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, expressed as well his thoughts on the signing of the World Cup winner: "The signature of this coveted German international reaffirms the strong attraction of the club to players of great talent. His qualities have everything to fit in the organisation of our team and to excite our fans." According to the chairman, the arrival of such talented player shows "the great ambitions of the club".