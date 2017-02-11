1860 Munich 2-1 Karlsruher SC: Lions beat KSC in injury-time

Home side 1860 Munich managed to earn all three points as Kai Bülow struck in the last-second following Ivica Olic's goal off the bench. Karlsruher SC's Jordi Figueras found the back of the net just a minute into the second half to give the visitors the lead.

Team news

1860 head coach Vitor Pereira was still looking for a stable starting eleven and continued to try out other variations. Thus the Portuguese made four changes, bringing Felix Udokhai, Maximilian Wittek, Romuald Lacazette and Levent Aycicek in for Jan Mauersberger (injury), Filip Stojkovic (not in the squad), Michael Liendl and Stefan Aigner (both bench).

Karlsruhe opted for two alterations and started with a fresh duo as newcomer Jonas Meffert and fully-recovered Enrico Valentini replaced Fabian Reese (bench) and Dennis Kempe (fifth yellow).

Chances on both sides

Although both teams enjoyed possession in the opening ten minutes, The Lions had the first scoring opportunity in the match as Christian Gytkjaer sends Amilton along the left flank, who crossed the ball to Aycicek, who then lost his balance and eventually did not score. A following corner for 1860 ended up hitting the post as Bülow's effort was not accurate enough.

Mirko Slomka's men knew they had to push up and made their way forward. A number of consecutive corners after 15 minutes did not trouble the Lions' defense, though.

Half an hour into the game, both teams played the ball around and remained compact. Nevertheless, 1860 eventually had another effort as Aycicek sent Wittek along the right wing, who found himself alone in front of René Vollath, though his effort was blocked well by Valentini.

Both teams kept playing great football in the last 15 minutes of the first half as they let the game flow at the Allianz Arena. Yet there were goals missing when referee Dr. Martin Thomsen blew for half-time.

Perfect start for KSC, Olic ice-cold

No changes were made as the second half began. It began just like the first ended with both sides playing well and creating chances. It was Karlsruhe who took the lead just 60 seconds into the second half. A corner was extended to the far post, where Enrico Valentini's effort was blocked by Abdoulaye Ba and landed in front of Jordi Figueras. He found the back of the net for his second strike this season.

Ten minutes later, 1860 coach Pereira knew that he had to react and brought on Ivica Olic and Michael Liendl. This double substitution was followed by a corner, and the Lions instantly equalised as Olic's first touch was enough to bring 1860 back into the game. The Croatian headed for the corner into the goal, where the ball just crossed the line as Hiroki Yamada's effort to clear the ball was too little, too late.

The home side took control of the match as KSC could not find the way out of their own half. Dimitrios Diamantakos and Erwin Hoffer were mostly alone up front and could not hold onto possession as the pressure of 1860 grew.

Nevertheless, both teams were fighting for the three points and the match became more rough and hectic. Towards the end, Moritz Stoppelkamp had to be subbed off with a head injury, which gave Benedikt Gimber his debut. Karlsruhe began to struggle and lost the control as Grischa Prömel was sent off during injury time. The German youth international picked up his second yellow card and will miss next week's match against Union Berlin.

Bülow with the late winner

Five minutes were added which were enough for 1860 to turn the game in their favour as Bülow headed home a cross from Amilton. His header deflected in off the post and sent the home fans in rapture. Once again Die Badener had lost 2-1 at the Allianz Arena during injury-time, just like in the first DFB-Pokal, as Bülow's strike was enough for Die Sechziger to secure an important three points.

Karlsruhe host Union Berlin next Sunday at the Wildparkstadion whereas 1860 Munich again play at home vs 1. FC Nürnberg next Monday evening.