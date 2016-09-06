Mavrias makes KSC move

Six days after the transfer window closed, Karlsruher SC have made what looks to be their final signing of 2016.

Charalampos Mavrias arrived on a free transfer after he agreed to terminate his contract at Sunderland AFC, signing a three-year deal with KSC.

Tomas Oral will be hoping he can show the potential that had the Black Cats bring him to Wearside.

Previous experience in Germany

Mavrias spent the second half of last season in the 2. Bundesliga with Fortuna Düsseldorf, helping them to survive relegation.

After arriving from Sunderland, the 22-year-old appeared in all 15 games in the Rückrunde, scoring and assisting once.

The Greek's form rose massively when Friedhelm Funkel took charge, and a return to Fortuna seemed to be on the cards but for financial details to kill the deal.

However, Karlsruhe have afforded him the chance to stay in Germany and that is one he has taken with both hands.

Mavrias in action for Fortuna. | Image credit: RP

A busy window for KSC

Mavrias is one of seven new signings to arrive at the Wildpark this summer, as Oral aims to bring KSC back up the table. Dimitrios Diamantakos and Franck Kom cost almost £2m combined, with Moritz Stopplekamp and Jordi Figueras joining for free. Yann Rolim and Florian Kamberi arrived on loan.

"Charis can play on either wing, know the 2. Bundesliga already and, despite his age, has collected plenty of experience. Also, he is quick and direct runner," said Jens Todt.

Mavrias also spoke to the club website, "I am pleased that the transfer has come off and I'm excited about KSC. I will work hard and give my best for the team and our fans."

The Greek attacker will hope to make his debut this weekend as Karlsruhe travel to 1. FC Union Berlin on Saturday afternoon.