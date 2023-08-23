Dali Blanch - Tennis' family affair

Young American tennis star Dali Blanch spoke to VAVEL to give his thoughts on competing on tour with his family, training with Carlos Alcaraz and his ambitions for the future.

Blanch, 20, who is currently sat 791st in the ATP rankings, has the privilege of sharing his life on tour with his two brothers.

Ulises Blanch, 25 and Darwin Blanch, 15 are both competing on tour, a very unique experience for middle brother Dali.

Blanch's sister Krystal Blanch, 18 also competes on the women's tour.

On facing his older brother

The two eldest brothers faced off in Poland earlier this year, a first real test of how family relations would hold up in competition.

"I played my brother in Poland in a Challenger.

"It's a different feeling obviously, there's no way you can prepare for that match.

"The nerves were there, even though we were telling each other that we weren't nervous," joked Blanch.

Blanch eventually came up short against his older brother in three tight sets, a frustrating experience for the youngster.

Embed from Getty Images "It was tough because I was playing well and I ended up losing.

"I really wanted to win that match, because you know, it's my older brother and all that.

"I was up in the third set, got a little bit nervous in the most important moments, he's played more tennis than I have so he has that extra experience and he took his chances," said the 20-year-old.

Blanch also had the chance to play doubles with his brother, an opportunity he was grateful for.

"Later that day we played doubles together on the same team, so it was kind of like two opposites.

"It was fun, we were laughing, at the end of the match we hugged each other, spoke to each other, tried to help each other out and see what we could improve on," said Blanch.

Whilst the brothers were ultimately unsuccessful in their only experience playing doubles together so far, Blanch certainly hopes their time playing together in Poland was the first of many.

"We've only played one doubles match, we lost in three sets, but it's fun.

"You just enjoy playing with someone your close with. Not many people get to experience it, and I would do it again.

"Playing the US Open with my brother would be a dream," said the American.

On his younger brother

Dali's younger brother, Darwin is a very exciting prospect at such a young age, and Blanch believes he could make it to the very top.

"Only being 15 he's had a very good junior career already, he made the semis at the French Open (Juniors), Wimbledon, and now he'll be going to the US Open.

"He's really young but he has a few ATP points already.

"He's got a lot of years to develop, so I think with the right help and everything, I think he could be at the top," said Blanch.

The young talent mentioned some of the qualities he thinks will help Darwin compete against the best.

"He has very high confidence in himself, he goes out and he shows it.

"He believes in himself and he thinks there's no reason why he can't beat the other guy," said the American.

On training with Carlos Alcaraz

Blanch, 20, trains in Spain and has had the opportunity to work with some of the world's top players and coaches.

"I'm training at the [Juan Carlos] Ferrero Academy.

"That is where I spend most of my time.

"There's a lot of tournaments so I take the opportunity to go to tournaments and come back here and train," said Blanch.

Ferrero is coach to World Number One and two-time Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz.

Blanch has had the opportunity to work with the Spaniard during his time at the academy.

"Being here at the Ferrero academy, he is obviously here a lot.

"We watch a lot of him.

"I'm pretty good friends with him, so I always want him to do well," said the American.

On his idols growing up

Coming from such a big tennis family, it is no surprise that Blanch watched a lot of tennis growing up and took inspiration from some of the greats.

"When I was younger, I liked [Roger] Federer a lot. You know, how he was on court, how he played, all his shots, the volleys, the serves, all that type of stuff.

"As I got older and started watching more tennis, playing more tournaments, I started looking at [Novak] Djokovic more, seeing how complete he was.

"Nowadays I watch him and I'm like, this guy is from another planet, he's got everything.

"It's crazy because tennis is a very difficult sport and to have everything in check like he does, it's pretty amazing," said the American.

On what he needs to improve and goals for the future

Blanch sits inside the world's top 800 but has ambitions far beyond his current ranking.

"We had put a goal of being around 300/350 [by the end of 2023], which I think is still possible right now in August," said the world 791.

But despite chasing down rankings, Blanch's focus remains on improving his game.

"We're trying to focus on how I should play my matches, how to go into matches with the right mentality.

"My game revolves around a lot of how I'm feeling, how my emotions are, so right now we're focusing more on that than if I win a match or if I lose," said Blanch.

It is not just the mental side that needs addressing for Blanch, as he is also making strides to improve weaknesses in his game.

"I think tennis wise I have a few things I need to improve, mostly my backhand, I'm trying to be more consistent with that," said the 20-year-old.

With these slight changes to his tennis, Blanch has some big goals for the next 12 months.

"I would like to be close, if not already playing some of the grand slam qualies, I think that's a pretty realistic goal for me.

"Starting to do well on the Challenger Tour, because I feel like I have the level.

"Maybe try slip in some ATP's (Tour level events) too.

"I think that's a pretty good goal for me, and I don't see any reason why I shouldn't be able to reach that," said Blanch.