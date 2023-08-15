Francesco Maestrelli - Italy's next tennis star?

Young sensation Francesco Maestrelli spoke to VAVEL to give his thoughts on the future of Italian tennis and backed Jannik Sinner to win a grand slam.

The man who has an ATP Challenger title to his name last year in Verona also said explained his love for his local football club Pisa, and named the one tennis player he would love to face.

On his career so far

Maestrelli, 20, who is currently ranked 247th in the world, reached a career high of 149 last year, but believes his current ranking dip may be short lived.

“I’m improving my tennis, the opponents didn’t know me last year, maybe now they are studying me before the matches,” said Maestrelli.

The young Italian has a positive outlook on his tennis however and sees a bright future ahead,

“Even though the results weren’t very good, I learnt a lot,” said Maestrelli.

“I just need to stay on the tour, I have to learn after losing.

“It’s a special year because it’s a year of my first times.

“I had some unbelievable experiences in Rome, my home tournament, my first Masters 1000, and all the slams.

"For me it’s a special year," he said.

The 20-year-old won the biggest title of his career in Verona last year at challenger level, a week that he will never forget.

“It was a strange tournament because I didn’t sign up for it.

“I signed in as an alternate, I hoped to play but I was not sure. A player got injured and after a lot of time I got in,” said Maestrelli.

Once Maestrelli started playing, things did not get much easier.

“There was a lot of tough, tough matches, I remember I lost the first set three or four times.

“I played my first second round, first quarter finals, first semi finals, first final, it was amazing for me.

“I didn’t believe it, when I won, I didn’t believe it.

“It was a full crowd, full of people who came to watch my match, for two or three days after, I was without words.

“That was definitely the highlight of my little career,” said the Italian.

On the future of Italian tennis

Fellow Italian Sinner took home his first Masters 1000 title in Toronto with a 6-4 6-1 victory over Australian Alex De Minaur on Sunday.

The victory may well have kickstarted the era of Italian success in the sport, with an exciting crop of young talent spurring each other on.

Maestrelli certainly believes so.

“In Italy we have a lot of unbelievable players.

“We have a good rapport between us, we have the chance to talk, to speak about the tour and what we can improve on.

“For me that’s the most important thing for the next generation."

Maestrelli had the opportunity to train with the man spearheading this vibrant young Italian group; Sinner, at the Davis Cup and spoke about his potential.

“I had the chance to meet him, to play with him. He has a quality in the training, also off the court.

“He has the mental strength to win a slam.

“Maybe not this year, I don’t know? But for sure, Jannik will win a slam,” said Maestrelli.

On the best player he has faced

During his rise up the rankings, Maestrelli has had the opportunity to play some of the top young players on the ATP Tour.

As well as the many battles between his fellow countrymen, the Italian has come up against top players such as world number five Holger Rune.

But the player who has impressed the 20-year old the most is French up -and-coming star Arthur Fils.

“I played him in Banja Luka this year, it was his first match after injury. I don’t know how I won, it was a very tough match; it was clear to me that he is a super player.

“I don’t know if he will this year, but next year he will reach the top 20, because of his behaviour on the court and how he hits the ball. It’s top.

“I’m really happy for his win in Lyon, I follow him because I like him,” said Maestrelli.

The big-serving Italian also joked about playing world number one Carlos Alcaraz.

“I’d like to play with Alcaraz, because it means that I am one of the best if I play him.

“I’ll have had a good tournament," said the 20-year old.

Whilst Maestrelli has his whole career ahead of him to play the likes of Fils, Rune and Alcaraz, there is one man that he dreamt of playing more than any other.

“There’s one player that I’d really like to play against, but it was Roger [Federer].

“I’m a very very big fan, I can say that, I watched his matches when I was a child.

“One time, he was playing in the Wimbledon final, he lost, and I cried.

"I didn’t go to dinner because I was so sad,” said Maestrelli.

On supporting Pisa and how he spends his spare time

There is more to life than just tennis for the young Italian.

Maestrelli is a supporter of his local football club Pisa, who he still makes time for whenever his busy schedule allows.

“I follow my club (Pisa) who play in the Serie B in Italy when I have the chance I go to the stadium to support them.

“They are trying to go into the first division but it’s tough,” joked Maestrelli.

With the busy life a tennis player leads, downtime is important, and the Italian enjoys spending any holidays he can in the mountains.

"That’s been my home since the 1950’s my father grew up on the mountains, he’s always happy to bring me and my sister there," said the 20-year-old.

Aside from that, the Italian enjoys playing basketball with his friends and exploring the many places he gets to visit on tour.

Whilst results have not necessarily met his expectations so far this year, Maestrelli has stayed positive and is excited for the future.

“The most beautiful thing is to play, to travel, to stay healthy and without injury.

“I’d like to play and enjoy my tennis," said Maestrelli.