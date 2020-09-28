French Open: Unseeded Bublik shocks lackluster Monfils

Alexander Bublik has caused yet another shock at the 2020 French Open after knocking out home favorite Gael Monfils.

The Kazakh defeated the eighth seed 6-4, 7-5, 3-6 and 6-3 earlier today, and advanced to the second round at Roland Garros.

Defeat will be bittersweet for Monfils, who is out of the tournament in the first round for the first time since 2005 and had not lost before the third round since 2010.

Bublik Efficient THroughout The Match

However, it was Bublik who was more consistent throughout the match, dictating the play with his forehand while his commanding serving showed with 78% of points won from his first serve compared to 64% won by Monfils.

The Frenchman just could not get a foothold against Bublik, but his drop shots in the third set began to pay dividends and you could have argued that he was going to make a remarkable comeback.

In the end, Bublik came out on top on Court Suzanne-Lenglen and advances to the next round for the second successive year, where he will play Italian Lorenzo Sonego.