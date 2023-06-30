A Chance At Redemption: A preview of Norway’s prospects at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

Joy of Norway during the Women's World Cup match between Norway and Australia at Allianz Riviera Stadium on June 22, 2019 in Nice, France. (Photo by Pascal Della Zuana/Icon Sport via Getty Images)

Since their dreadful showing last summer, the ghost of Euro 2022 will no doubt still haunt Gresshoppene as they venture to New Zealand on a mission to prove that they’re still one of the top dogs in international women’s football.

Then manager Martin Sjögren’s side was tipped as potential champions before the tournament, but following a promising display in their opening match against Northern Ireland, the team were humbled by eventual winners England, losing by a record-breaking 8-0 scoreline in front of a jubilant home crowd at the Amex Stadium.

A humiliating 1-0 loss to Austria in the deciding group game meant that the historically successful side was on their way back to Oslo just as quickly as they’d touched down on English soil, whilst also sealing Sjögren’s fate as manager as he departed immediately after this, being replaced by former player Hege Riise.

This also meant they’d suffered their second consecutive group-stage elimination in a European Championship.



Despite their European Championship misfortunes in recent years, their World Cup record is a little more favourable, having made the knock-out stages of the past two tournaments, with their 2019 run to the quarter-finals being particularly exciting.

This saw them finish 2nd in a group that featured strong sides such as hosts France, as well as Nigeria, before overcoming Sam Kerr led Australia to a thrilling penalty shoot-out victory in the Round of 16.

Their story would come to an end at the quarter-finals thanks to a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Phil Neville’s Lionesses in Le Havre, but this has also established a clear goal for the team in 2023, that being to make it further and to compete with and defeat the tournament’s very best.

Qualification:

Gresshoppene found themselves in a potential banana skin of a group when the draw for qualifying was made that featured the likes of Poland and Belgium, but the team weren’t startled by this challenge and led a successful campaign that saw them win nine of their 10 matches and finish the group unbeaten.

The qualification process started in style in the September 2021 international break with a 10-0 home victory over group minnows Armenia that featured a pair of hat-tricks from Lisa-Marie Utland and Barcelona’s superstar forward Caroline Graham Hansen.

This was quickly followed by a comfortable 3-0 victory away in Kosovo to give the Norwegians the momentum in the group going forward.

The toughest fixtures and the ones that looked likely to decide the course of the group going forward followed, starting with a trip to Poland.

Frustratingly for both sides, a 0-0 draw would be played out in what would be Norway’s only blemish on their record across the entire group, but this made their next game all the more exciting as they faced the prospect of a home tie against Belgium.

Belgium may be known for its chocolate, but it was the Norwegians that were left feeling sweet at the end of the day thanks to a thumping 4-0 victory that contained a serving of goals from Guro Bergsvand, Hansen and Elisabeth Terland, all of which were complimented by a cherry on top in the form of an Amber Tysiak own goal to cap off a memorable display.



The strength of England’s Women’s Super League shone through in the next round of fixtures, with Arsenal’s Frida Maanum, Chelsea’s Guro Reiten and Manchester United’s Maria Thorisdottir all getting their names on the scoresheet as Gresshoppene secured a comfortable 7-0 victory away in Albania.

The team’s all-round quality would then show itself in fine fashion as they once again put 10 past the Armenians, this time on home soil, a victory that included both Terland and Utland bagging a brace each.

As Euro 2022 drew closer, the team didn’t take their foot off the gas in their quest for World Cup qualification. The Norweigans started their penultimate round of qualifiers in resounding fashion with a 5-1 victory over Kosovo that featured a hat-trick from Ada Hegerberg, who had recently returned from an ACL injury, meaning they had all the momentum heading into their vital game with Poland.

A closely fought game saw Norway come out on top by a narrow 2-1 scoreline, an own goal from Gabriela Grzywinska that was quickly followed up by a Hansen effort being enough to get the team over the line and in a prime position to qualify.

Following their Euros calamity, the Norwegians went into their final round of qualifiers seeking a much-needed momentum boost by securing World Cup qualification, something that they achieved quickly and impressively under new manager Riise, defeating a strong Belgium side 1-0 away from home thanks to a second-half Hansen effort, meaning Grasshoppene had secured their trip to Oceania.

A Sophie Haug hat-trick helped cap off qualifying with a resounding 5-0 victory over Kosovo, giving the team an unbeaten campaign to be proud of and every reason to be optimistic going into the tournament itself.

Previous World Cup Record:

Norway’s history in the competition is a storied and dramatic one, having competed in every edition since its official beginning in 1991.

This includes finishing as runners-up in the very first edition, before going one better in 1995 to defeat Germany 2-0 in front of a crowd of 17,158 in Solna, Sweden.

This final could offer a good omen for Gresshoppene as the opening goal was scored by current manager Riise before the game was put to bed by Marianne Pettersen, the former’s experience in winning the tournament being a potentially vital asset for the team as they look to bring home a second title.

Since then however, the team has failed to return to the final, their best finishes being a pair of fourth-place efforts in 1999 and 2007, losing out to Brazil via a penalty shoot-out in the former, whilst they fell to a 4-1 defeat against the United States in the latter.

Their 2011 campaign was one to forget, being knocked out in the group stage for the first time ever following a heartbreaking 87th-minute Kyah Simon goal to send Australia through to the next round.

An improved showing in 2015 that saw them make the Round of 16 laid the foundation for their best display of the last 15 years, an enthralling run to the quarter-finals in 2019 that was only ended by at what was at the time, a sleeping giant in the form of the Lionesses.

Player to watch:

Gresshoppene is a side that is far from short of star power, boasting the likes of world-renowned players such as Ada Hegerberg and Caroline Graham Hansen, but one player that stands above the rest in the eyes of many people is Guro Reiten.

The midfield maestro is coming off the back of an amazing season with her club side Chelsea in which she finished as the team’s second-highest league goalscorer with nine, whilst also leading the assist charts with 11 to her name, all of which was achieved under the pressure of an incredible title battle with Manchester United.

Her club stats make for impressive reading, but Reiten has also proven that she can replicate these individual performances on the international stage, a fine example being her display in her country’s sole source of Euro 2022 joy against Northern Ireland, a showing that saw her grab an assist for Julie Blakstad’s opening goal before she sealed an impressive 4-1 victory with a free-kick that has gone on to be considered one of the best moments of her international career.

The momentum is well and truly on her side, but whether or not Reiten can carry this into some great displays down under is a question that will be on the minds of many as the tournament begins.

Expected line-up:

Aurora Mikalsen (Brann); Maren Mjelde (Chelsea), Guro Bergsvand (Brighton and Hove Albion), Mathilde Harviken (Rosenborg), Tuva Hansen (Bayern Munich); Vilde Bøe Riise (Manchester United), Guro Reiten (Chelsea), Frida Maanum (Arsenal); Ada Hegerberg (Lyon), Caroline Graham Hansen (Barcelona).

Prediction:

Gresshoppene has the pleasure of kicking off the tournament against co-hosts New Zealand in Auckland, a game that is part of a group they should be expected to win, with their fixture against Switzerland likely to be their biggest challenge, whilst the Philippines also getting a shot at proving themselves against the former champions.

Should Norway win this group, this will likely set up a captivating Round of 16 tie against either Spain or Japan, two of the top sides on their respective continents that are expected to go far in the tournament.

Looking at their possible routes, it is reasonable to think the Norwegians could finish anywhere after the group stage, but the most likely points of exit seem to be the quarter-finals or the semi-finals, a point that whilst it may seem disappointing to the team because of their history of high standards, will signal a clear improvement following Euro 2022, something that the team should set out to prove in order reclaim a top ten position in the FIFA world rankings and show that they’re still one of the best sides that women’s football has to offer.