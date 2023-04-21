Arsenal 3-3 Southampton: Post-Match Player Ratings

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 21: Martin Odegaard of Arsenal looks dejected during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Southampton FC at Emirates Stadium on April 21, 2023 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

Arsenal produced a late fightback to draw 3-3 with Southampton in a result which dented their Premier League title hopes.

The visitors took the lead in the opening minute when Carlos Alcaraz pounced on a poor mistake by Aaron Ramsdale before firing past the goalkeeper.

Theo Walcott then scored against his former club shortly after, but Arsenal responded when Gabriel Martinelli halved the deficit.

Duje Caleta-Car's header looked to have sealed all three points for the bottom side but they were unable to hang on.

Martin Odegaard pulled a goal back in the 88th minute with a fine finish from outside the box and Bukayo Saka then pulled the Gunners level.

Both teams were unable to find a winner but there is no doubt that it will go down as one of the games of the season.

Here is how the players rated on an enthralling night at the Emirates Stadium:

Arsenal

Aaron Ramsdale - 3

He made an awful mistake in just the first minute, when his slack pass was intercepted by Alcaraz and he perhaps should have done better with the shot as well. Ramsdale was quite erratic throughout.

Ben White - 6

A solid display by White again and he was not at fault for any of the goals. Provided an assist for Odegaard's goal and regularly supported Saka down the right-hand side.

Rob Holding - 5

The defender did not make any glaring errors, but his hesitancy on the ball frustrated the Arsenal fans at times. William Saliba's presence is definitely missed in the back-line.

Gabriel - 4

Caught out positionally for Walcott's goal, which was a rare error from the consistent Brazilian centre-back. It could be a harsh rating but for his standards, it wasn't his best display.

Oleksandr Zinchenko - 5

He tried to galvanise the side when they went 2-0 down and played a part in the build-up for Martinelli's goal. Gave the ball away a few times too, which is unlike him.

Thomas Partey - 4

The Ghanaian has not looked himself in recent weeks. He is one of the best midfielders in the Premier League on his day, but his performance tonight was possibly summed up by his shot over the bar from about 35 yards out, when Arsenal were trying to build momentum in the closing stages.

Fabio Vieira - 3

The 22-year-old failed to seize his opportunity and could have been substituted much earlier. Granit Xhaka should come straight back in once he recovers from his illness.

Martin Odegaard - 6

The Arsenal captain would have been rated much lower if it wasn't for his late magic. He produced a sumptuous curling finish to peg Southampton back to 3-2 and his calmness earned the Gunners a point.

Bukayo Saka - 7

A goal and an assist for the England winger tonight. Perraud really struggled against him in the first-half. He was always looking for the ball and it looked like something would happen whenever he was involved.

Gabriel Martinelli - 7

Gave Walker-Peters a torrid time and he produced an excellent volleyed finish from Saka's cross in the opening 45 minutes. The Brazilian winger is electric at times.

Gabriel Jesus - 5

A mixed-bag for Jesus. He missed a glorious chance from Martinelli's cross that he should have really buried. The 26-year-old had a couple of penalty shouts turned down correctly.

Substitutes

Leandro Trossard - 7

What a fine cameo from the Belgian. Arsenal looked much better when he came on for Vieira and he was always looking to probe along with Odegaard. Crashed a shot against the bar in added time, which would have won the game.

Eddie Nketiah - 6

He was quiet but his presence up front made a difference in the closing stages. His game is based around getting on the end of chances, but nothing fell his way.

Reiss Nelson - 6

Nelson came on in the 85th minute but he had a hand in the equaliser. His effort was parried out by Bazunu, before Saka put in the rebound. He also had a shot deflected wide in injury time.

Gavin Bazunu - 4

The Irishman did very well to not get booked and his time-wasting tactics certainly worked for the Saints. Could have done better with Saka's late equaliser and a steadier goalkeeper may have won the game for the south-coast side.

Kyle Walker-Peters - 4

He found it really difficult against Martinelli but he's not the only right-back who will struggle against him. Walker-Peters was booked in the first-half and he did well to last so long without making another poor challenge.

Jan Bednarek - 6

The Polish defender was substituted before half-time with a head injury. He was seen in the second-half marshalling the defenders from the touch-line, so he still played a role.

Armel Bella-Kotchap - 6

Another impressive showing from the young German. Arsenal did not look like they were going to get back into the match and his performance against a tricky customer, in Jesus was part of the reason for that.

Romain Perraud - 5

He was booked for a foul on Saka and it looked like he was going to be in for a long night. Perraud, did however get better as the match went on.

Mohamed Elyounoussi - 5

He worked hard but struggled to impact the game from an attacking point-of-view.

James Ward-Prowse - 6

A committed display by Ward-Prowse but not his best match. He did not have too many opportunities to show what he is capable of from set-pieces and he was outshone by his midfield-partner.

Romeo Lavia - 7 (Player of the match)

The Belgian was absolutely terrific against a quality Arsenal midfield. He was brave on the ball, worked tirelessly and he always gave his team-mates an option. If he keeps playing this well, you can expect bigger clubs to come calling.

Adam Armstrong - 5

Similar to Elyounoussi. It was a hard-working performance but could not get in the game from an attacking standpoint.

Carlos Alcaraz - 6

It was a shock to see Alcaraz substituted at the break. He scored in the opening minute, assisted the second goal and he also made an outstanding clearance off-the-line to prevent White from equalising just prior to half-time.

Theo Walcott - 7

The former Arsenal man did not celebrate when he put Southampton 2-0 up after 14 minutes. He caused serious problems for the Gunners all night with his pace.

Duje Caleta-Car - 6

He scored an excellent header to make it 3-1 after coming on for Bednarek. The Croatian defended well against some dangerous players.

Lyanco - 6

When Ruben Selles decided to change Southampton to a back five, Lyanco was brought on. He was solid enough and frustrated Arsenal.

Kamaldeen Sulemana - 6

The January signing struggled to get involved when he came on.

Paul Onuachu - 6

The big striker could have been brought on earlier than he was, due to his ability to hold the ball up. That was showcased by an excellent run in the closing stages, when Gabriel struggled to get the ball of him.

Ibrahima Diallo - N/A

He was booked for a foul in added-time as Arsenal searched for a winning goal.