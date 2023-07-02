Austrian Grand Prix: Verstappen wins with ease at the Red Bull Ring

SPIELBERG, AUSTRIA - JULY 02: Max Verstappen of Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing celebrates the victory of the GP of Austria on the podium during the F1 Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring on July 02, 2023 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Emmanuele Ciancaglini/Ciancaphoto Studio/Getty Images)

The race began with Max Verstappen firmly holding his race lead. This continued throughout the majority of the race, with only a small stint where the Dutchman was not leading, after pitting. Verstappen even had the luxury to pit on the penultimate lap and secure the extra point for fastest lap, securing maximum points possible in a sprint weekend.

In a good result for Ferrari, Charles Leclerc drove well to finish second and securing their 800th Formula One podium. Carlos Sainz would also finish 4th.

Sergio Perez would complete the podium, finishing third from starting 15th on the grid. A monumental effort from the Mexican.

The result sees the Dutchman edge ever closer to an illustrious third World Championship.

Lando Norris did very well to come home to finish in P5, with his upgraded Mclaren showing promising signs and delivering his best result so far this year. Austria seems to be fan favorite for the British driver. Teammate Oscar Piastri unfortunately suffered damage and struggled to get going, finishing 17th.

This weekend was a backwards step for both Mercedes and Aston Martin, with P7 and P8 for Lewis Hamilton and George Russell and P6 and P10 for Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll respectively.

Story of the race

The race began in a chaotic manner. Both Leclerc and Verstappen judged the start well, with the Ferrari mounting a significant challenge on the Red Bull. However Verstappen would maintain the lead.

Meanwhile, Yuki Tsunoda had to take avoiding action and found the gravel trap, forcing a safety car.

Kevin Magnussen also received damage and was forced to pit, while also reporting a problem with his ERS deployment.

The next action came on Lap 9, with Lewis Hamilton reporting breaking issues at turn 3 and 4, an issue that would hamper his performance and overall chances throughout the remainder of the Grand Prix.

One lap later (Lap 10 ) , Perez began his impressive charge through the grid. The Mexican managed to skillfully overtake George Russell. The British driver attempted to fight back into turn 4, but eventually had to yield as Checo rose to P11.

Lap 13 was as filled with action. Firstly, Hamilton was given a black and white flag for track limits violations. The 7-time World Champion responded to this, 'This car is so slow man, I can't keep it on the track and the car won't turn'.

Later into the lap Nico Hulkenberg would be forced to retire with engine and break issues, with smoke coming from the HAAS. VSC deployed.

After the VSC was deployed, Norris, Hamilton, Gasly, Albon, Russell, Ocon, Piastri and Logan Sargeant all pitted.

Crucially, Lewis Hamilton would remain ahead of Lando Norris, thanks to an excellent stop from the Mercedes team.

Lewis Hamilton received a five second time penalty for failing to comply to track limits. Elsewhere Carlos Sainz overtook Norris, after pitting 2 laps later onto fresher tires.

Again, another lap which was filled to the brim with action. Sainz would overtake Sergio Perez to take P3, after the Spaniard overtook Lewis Hamilton a lap earlier.

While this took place an amazing battle, with brilliant racing action, was taking place in the midfield. Albon, Ocon, Magnussen, Gasly, Tsunoda and Russell were all battling it out and constantly trading places.

Race leader Max Verstappen pitted for the hard compound tyre. Despite a 2.3 second stop, the gap is not big enough as Leclerc takes the lead, with Verstappen coming out behind Sainz in 3rd place. One lap later the Dutchman takes P2 and fastest lap of the race.

Sergio Perez also pits, while Ocon is given a 5 second penalty for an unsafe release. Perez rejoined in 10th place, he overtook Albon one lap later to gain P9.

With Lewis Hamilton having issues, Lando Norris takes full advantage and passes his fellow Brit into P4

Sainz receives a five second penalty for track limits.

On Lap 35, arguably the biggest moment of the race took place as Max Verstappen regained the lead, which he would hold the end of the race.

He expertly yielded to remain behind Leclerc at the DRS activation point in turn 1 and then breezed past the Monegasque driver down the straight moments later.

Perez also gained another place on Gasly, slowing mounting his fight back towards the podium places.

Not much more would happen up until lap 46, where an entertaining battle between Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris began for 4th place. Norris would take the place on lap 46 but one lap later, Sainz would regain it using his DRS to his advantage. Norris would also get fastest lap on lap 49.

On Lap 50-62 Red Bull executed the double stack to perfection, Verstappen remained first while Perez came out 5th place; just behind the fight between Norris and Sainz. Verstappen regained fastest lap on lap 51, Perez then took it off him on lap 55 as he chased Norris (0.8secs behind). Norris locked up and ran wide as Perez overtook him one lap later and takes P4.

The Mexican wasn't done there as he engaged in a fierce battle with Sainz on lap 59. He originally took the place but Sainz fought back well and regained the place with the help of DRS. At the third time of asking, Perez makes the move stick on lap 62, moving into P3 after starting 15th.

On Lap 69 Verstappen pitted for softs and completes the fastest lap of the race, a risk which would pay off for the Dutchman after an impressive 2.3 second stop.

On Lap 71 Max Verstappen came across the line in 1st place, sending the waves of the orange in the grandstands into jubilation. Leclerc took second while Perez finished third.

Many of the drivers today raced for FRECA driver Dilano van't Hoff, who sadly lost his life at Spa-Francorchamps this weekend at just 18 years-old. He was due to enter Formula 3 next year and undoubtedly had a huge future as a racing driver.

SPIELBERG, AUSTRIA - JULY 02: The F1 drivers stand on the grid for a minutes silence to commemorate the passing of Dilano van't Hoff of Netherlands and MP Motorsport in the Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine event at Spa-Francorchamp prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring on July 02, 2023 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Condolences sent to the family, friends and team on this incredibly sad occasion. RIP Dilano.

Driver of the Day: Lando Norris

Lando Norris took the driver of the day accolade, after an excellent showcase of skill and overtaking saw him take his best finish of the season so far, in P5.