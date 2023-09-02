Italian Grand Prix: Formula One Preview, Race, 2023

Last time out, Max Verstappen extended his winning streak to a whopping nine races at his home Grand Prix, equalling the record of Formula 1 legend Sebastian Vettel.
With the chance to break that record this weekend, the Dutch World Champion will certainly be on it in Monza, however, he will not be starting in pole position, with Carlos Sainz pipping him to it in his Ferrari car.
Although Verstappen will undoubtedly still be favourite to win the Italian Grand Prix race, it does make things slightly more interesting with him starting in second place.
Despite Ferrari's qualifying success, it was not a Qualifying to remember for McLaren, who have impressed everyone since their summer upgrades. Lando Norris finds himself starting from ninth, with his rookie teammate Oscar Piastri bettering him in seventh.
It was a disappointing session from Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso, especially considering how well he has performed this year, having picked up a handful of podium places.
Sergio Perez will start in fifth and could be expected to be his teammates closest competitor, despite crashing out in Practice on Friday. That certainly would not have done the Mexican's confidence any good but he seems to have recovered.
Starting Places
1) Carlos Sainz
2) Max Verstappen
5) Sergio Perez
6) Alex Albon
9) Lando Norris
10) Fernando Alonso
11) Yuki Tsunoda
12) Liam Lawson
13) Nico Hulkenburg
14) Valtteri Bottas
15) Logan Sargeant
16) Zhou Guanyu
17) Pierre Gasly
18) Esteban Ocon
19) Kevin Magnussen
20) Lance Stroll
Final Summary
Last year, Verstappen won on this circuit and it is difficult to bet against him extending his championship lead tomorrow. This could potentially be the time for Ferrari to kickstart their season following their underwhelming performances so far.
Liam Lawson deserves a special mention after his impressive display last week following Daniel Ricciardo's horrid wrist break. He starts in twelfth for Sunday.