Manchester United Sign Rasmus Hojlund

From a Manchester United childhood superfan to their latest marquee signing, Rasmus Hojlund has fulfilled his lifelong dream by joining the Red Devils.

The 20-year-old has joined from Atalanta for a fee of 64m plus a further 8m in potential add-ons as he becomes Man United's 4th signing of the summer transfer window.

The club announced Hojlund's arrival on social media moments before he was unveiled in front of the Old Trafford crowd before their penultimate preseason friendly against Lens.

The Dane had his breakout campaign in Serie A last season, scoring 10 goals in 34 games in Italy and has been admired hugely by Erik Ten Hag.

Now it is time for Hojlund to step up and rise to the occasion as he becomes Man United's new center-forward for the future.

What does Hojlund bring to the side?

There are many aspects to this question so we will discuss a couple of points.

Firstly, Hojlund picked up a knock in preseason for Atalanta so he will not be involved in any games until he is back to full match fitness.

However when he is back, he will be the man to fill the void left in the striker role for Man United which has been in place since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo in December.

Although Ten Hag has had options in this position, his main candidate who is currently at the club, Anthony Martial, has failed to stay consistently fit for years, and Wout Weghorst who was signed on a 6 month loan deal in January was simply not good enough.

Now Hojlund has been the man chosen by the manager to become his new center-forward.

Hojlund is undoubtedly a top player but he is nowhere the peak of his powers yet.

At such a young age he shows massive signs of potential, but in order to reach this potential he will need the right mentality and guidance, which Ten Hag will hopefully provide him with.

Now onto his all-round game.

Hojlund stands at 191cm tall but he is by no means your typical tall number 9.

He is quick, strong, technically brilliant and an outstanding finisher, but these are not his only attributes.

Rasmus Hojlund celebrates his goal against Monza (Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images)

He is a more than capable dribbler and he often drifts towards the touchlines to receive the ball and take it forward, as well as link up the play.

According to FBref, his non-penalty expected goals and expected assists numbers per 90 minutes played over the past 365 days are ranked in the 84th percentile and 41st percentile respectively.

This shows that his ability to create for his teammates needs some improving which will happen naturally, but he gets in the right places at the right times to score chances that are created for him.

An area which also needs improving is his aerials won, which is only in the 40th percentile at 1.62 per 90 minutes played.

Amongst other areas he will improve over time with the help of Man United's forward coach Benni McCarthy, who has had major impact on players such as Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho.

Only time will tell how Hojlund will turn out as a Man United player but it looks to be an amazing piece of business by the Red Devils as they have purchased one of Europe's top talents at a respectable fee.

What shirt number will Hojlund wear?

Whilst his shirt number has not been announced yet, we have a rough idea of which number he will receive.

With the number 9 shirt occupied by Martial, we will only see him take this number if the Frenchman leaves in the next week or so which seems unlikely.

However with Fred looking increasingly likely to depart Old Trafford, his number 17 shirt will be available and could be taken by Hojlund once he leaves.