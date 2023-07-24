Four things we learnt from the 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix

The Hungarian Grand Prix of 2023 captivated fans worldwide, delivering an exhilarating race that kept everyone on the edge of their seats. With high stakes on the line, spectators eagerly anticipated witnessing possible record-breaking moments for Red Bull's Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton's pursuit of converting his 104th pole to his 104th win, Lando Norris' chance at his first maiden victory, or even the emergence of another race winner.

As the lights went out, the excitement intensified with a dramatic collision involving Zhou Guanyu, Daniel Ricciardo, Pierre Gasly, and last year's Hungarian GP race winner Esteban Ocon, leading to the Alpine drivers retiring. George Russell qualified P18 and had a fantastic recovery drive to P6, gaining 12 positions. Charles Leclerc's misfortune continued as he battled through the race for 2 hours without any drink, received a 5-second time penalty for speeding in the pitlane, and suffered a 9.4-second pit stop. Here are four key takeaways from this action-packed event:

Unpredictable Qualifying Sparks Fierce Competition

The introduction of a new qualifying format added an element of unpredictability to the competition. Teams had to use different tyre compounds in each qualifying session, starting with hard tyres in Q1, then mediums in Q2, and softs in Q3. This revamped format brought excitement as fans noticed Alfa Romeo's competitive performance on hard tires. Zhou Guanyu achieved his highest-ever qualifying position, starting in P5, while his teammate Valtteri Bottas secured P7.

In the final moments, Lewis Hamilton impressed everyone by clinching pole position without setting any purple sectors. Hamilton was faster than Verstappen by three-thousandths-of-a-second. Notably, this marked Hamilton's first pole position in 33 races since Jeddah 2021, amplifying the significance of the achievement.

Photo by Qian Jun/MB Media/Getty Images McLaren's Upgrades Shine Bright

McLaren showcased their progress with notable upgrades that transformed their performance. After previously battling in the midfield during the early races, the team took a significant step forward. Lando Norris and rookie Oscar Piastri demonstrated the team's newfound competitiveness by securing a sensational second-row start. Norris clinched his second consecutive podium finish for the first time in his Formula 1 career.

Meanwhile, Piastri's impressive P5 finish in his rookie season highlighted his potential as a force to be reckoned with in the future.

As a result of his consistent performances, Norris advanced to P8 in the championship standings, amassing 60 points.

Daniel Ricciardo's F1 return

Daniel Ricciardo is back in Formula 1 after replacing Nyck Devries. He did well, considering it was his first race at Alpha Tauri. Ricciardo impressively held onto medium tires for over 40 laps, demonstrating tire management skills. Despite being involved in an early collision, Ricciardo fought to a commendable P13 finish.

While his teammate Yuki Tsunoda gained positions at the start, a slow pitstop of 7.3 seconds and poor strategy from the Alpha Tauri team hindered Tsunoda's progress, causing him to drop back, finishing the race in P15.

Red Bull Continues Record-Breaking Dominance

Max Verstappen's dominance continued as he secured another victory for Red Bull Racing. This triumph marked his seventh consecutive win, solidifying Red Bull's position as a formidable contender in the championship. This win held special significance as it propelled Red Bull to a 12th consecutive team victory, surpassing a 35-year-old record they previously shared with McLaren from 1988. Verstappen's performance during the race was commanding, finishing with a comfortable 33-second lead ahead of Lando Norris. Meanwhile, Verstappen's teammate, Sergio Perez, finished the race in P3 after qualifying in P9. Perez was also voted Driver of the Day by fans.

As one of the most challenging and unpredictable tracks on the calendar, the Hungaroring consistently delivers exhilarating moments, making it a favourite among drivers and spectators alike. It is set to stay on the F1 calendar till 2032.