Singapore Grand Prix 2023: Ferrari secures 1-2 in FP1 session

As the Formula 1 season returns to the Marina Bay Street Circuit, anticipation is running high among McLaren fans, thanks to the team's promise of significant upgrades for the Singapore Grand Prix.

McLaren Upgrades

The MCL60 car has undergone a series of modifications, including a revised front wing geometry for enhanced aerodynamics, a reshaped engine cover to optimize airflow to the floor, a redesigned floor with updated features, and various adjustments to improve overall performance and aerodynamics. Notably, a new sidepod inlet shape, changes to the Halo cockpit protection device to aid airflow, and alterations to the rear brake duct geometry have been introduced. The rear wing also features a specific beam wing for high-downforce tracks like Singapore. It's worth noting that Lando Norris will be the first to benefit from these enhancements in Singapore. His teammate Oscar Piastri will receive the upgrades when the team competes in Suzuka.

Rookies and Stand-Ins

The 2023 Singapore Grand Prix also marked the debut of rookie drivers Logan Sargeant and Oscar Piastri. It was also Liam Lawson's first time racing in the Marina Bay circuit as he fills in for the injured Daniel Ricciardo.

Track Modifications

The Marina Bay Street Circuit removed four corners to accommodate the construction of a multi-purpose outdoor venue. This alteration has introduced a new straight in the final sector of the lap, potentially offering advantages to some teams while posing challenges for others.

Photo Credits: Singapore GP

Red Bull's Championship Aspirations

Red Bull has a shot at securing the World Constructors' Championship (WCC) this weekend, provided Mercedes faces a disappointing race.

Story of FP1

During the session, Fernando Alonso had a minor off-track excursion at the first corner but rejoined the track using the run-off area. Zhou Guanyu, fresh from signing an extended contract with Alfa Romeo, reported detecting a smokey smell from his car.



During the initial phase of FP1, Norris led the way, but Charles Leclerc quickly took the top position, with his teammate Carlos Sainz following closely, trailing by a mere 0.035 seconds. Notably, both Ferrari drivers opted for hard compound tires, which aligned with most of the field. However, it's worth mentioning that Norris was among the few drivers who had opted for medium tires during this phase.



Alpine pitted Pierre Gasly for soft tires around the 20-minute mark, which propelled him to the second-fastest time. The rest of the field followed suit. However, the session was briefly interrupted by a yellow flag caused by a lizard on the track.

Max Verstappen reported facing challenges with oversteering and aggressive downshifts early on, finding himself lower down the top 10.

As the session continued, Sainz reported another lizard on track, triggering another yellow flag at Turn 9 and briefly disrupting the drivers' runs along the Marina Bay streets. George Russell clocked a third lizard on track.

Moments before the end of FP1, several drivers, including Leclerc, Sainz, and Verstappen, switched back to the hard compound tires.



As the checkered flag waved, it marked a Ferrari dominance with Leclerc holding the top position with a time of 1m 33.350s, closely pursued by his teammate Sainz, who was behind by 0.078s. Verstappen settled into third place, while Norris secured fourth. Further down the ranks, the Mercedes duo of Lewis Hamilton and Russell claimed fifth and sixth positions, respectively. Sergio Perez locked in seventh place, while Fernando Alonso, Yuki Tsunoda, and Esteban Ocon completed the top 10.

With the action-packed FP1 setting the stage, all eyes are now on whether Perez (also known as 'King of the Streets') can secure back-to-back wins or if Verstappen will clinch his first victory at the Marina Bay Street Circuit and make it 11 consecutive wins in a row. Stay tuned to find out.