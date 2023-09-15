Singapore Grand Prix 2023: Ferrari Continues to Impress in FP2

The second practice session (FP2) kicked off at the Marina Bay Street Circuit with some notable tire strategy choices. Drivers Alex Albon, Valtteri Bottas, Pierre Gasly, Esteban Ocon, and Lando Norris opted for the hard tires right from the start, while the rest went with the medium compounds.

Challenges Faced by Drivers

Early in the session, Albon reported power issues in his car, leading to a return to the pits after a few laps. His teammate, Logan Sargeant finished the session at the bottom of the time sheets.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen appeared dissatisfied with his car's balance on medium tires, while his teammate Sergio Perez expressed concerns about potential braking issues. Perez managed to set personal best times in sectors two and three, moving up to seventh place, although he had already conceded time to Carlos Sainz in the first sector.

George Russell made a noteworthy move, securing third place ahead of Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton, narrowing the gap to the leading Ferraris to 0.235 seconds. However, Russell grappled with an oversteer over the Turn 19 kerb during his run.

Haas showed improvement, with Kevin Magnussen in ninth place and his teammate, Nico Hulkenberg, in 11th. Alfa Romeo’s Valtteri Bottas positioned himself in 10th place. In his Singapore debut, Liam Lawson claimed the 12th fastest time in the leading AlphaTauri.

As the session progressed, drivers returned to the track to gather high-fuel data in preparation for Sunday's Grand Prix. With 15 minutes remaining in FP2, Ferrari held a two-tenths-of-a-second lead over the field, while Fernando Alonso was faster than his teammate, Lance Stroll, by one second.

The Red Bull cars set faster lap times than the Ferraris on medium tires, but the comparison remains uncertain due to factors like fuel loads and tire age.

Following Ferrari's dominant performance, Mercedes secured the second spot, with Russell trailing Sainz by a margin of 0.235 seconds. Aston Martin rounded out the top three teams for the day, with Alonso posting the fourth-fastest time, just 0.358 seconds adrift.

Ultimately, Carlos Sainz led the way for Ferrari in FP2, edging out his teammate Charles Leclerc by a mere 0.018 seconds, making it another Ferrari 1-2. Russell, Alonso, and Lewis Hamilton followed closely within half a second, while Perez and Verstappen held onto seventh and eighth positions, respectively.



Could Red Bull's winning streak end on this challenging circuit, or will they find a way to bounce back before qualifying?