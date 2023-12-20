Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix heralded ‘Best Race’ of the season

The international media has given positive reviews to the 2023 Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix, labeling it as the 'Best Race' of the season. Additionally, the recovery marshals have been recognized as the 'Best Team of Officials' by the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA).

A race filled with highlights

Major media outlets, including Sky Sports, ESPN, the UK's Metro, and the online racing news platform WTF1, unanimously recognized the Singapore Grand Prix as a notable event in 2023. Sky Sports described it as a competitive race, while WTF1 highlighted its consistently close racing throughout the season. Motorsport Magazine also identified Singapore as a memorable moment for many. Notably, the Singapore Grand Prix marked a significant milestone in the 2023 season, with Carlos Sainz securing a victory in his Ferrari, becoming the first non-Red Bull winner. His former teammate Lando Norris claimed second place in his McLaren, and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton secured the third spot.

FIA commends outstanding recovery efforts

The FIA acknowledged the recovery marshals for their exceptional efforts, emphasizing their teamwork and efficiency in managing 17 recoveries. Notable incidents included:

Lance Stroll's Aston Martin crash.

Esteban Ocon's retirement due to Alpine's gearbox failure.

George Russell's final lap crash in his Mercedes

Photo Credit: Singapore GP Pte Ltd



Janette Tan, Race Operations Director of Singapore GP, expressed her satisfaction at the recognition, stating, "I am pleased that our recovery team, comprised of 50 volunteers from diverse backgrounds, has been acknowledged for their hard work, personal sacrifices, and dedication with this award. Their success reflects the broader teamwork and commitment of our 900-strong team of volunteer marshals for the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix. Approximately 90% of them return as volunteers for every edition of the race, underscoring the passion and dedication of this team year after year."

With 71 days left until the start of the 2024 season, racing enthusiasts look forward to closely contested battles among various teams. The upcoming season, comprising 24 races, is expected to bring excitement, with the Singapore Grand Prix scheduled for September 20-22, 2024, poised to be a continued source of anticipation and thrills.