Year 18 in the NBA and LeBron James is showing no signs of slowing down.

Unfortunately, his good momentum has been interrupted by an injury, and he will be sidelined for some time.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported LeBron James has been diagnosed with a high right ankle sprain and will be out indefinitely.

High-ankle sprain for LeBron James, out indefinitely, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 20, 2021

The 36 year-old had only missed one game this season, when a left ankle sprain kept him out against the Kings in the final game before the All-Star break. This is also his first major injury since a hamstring injury cost him 17 straight games midway through the 2018-19 season.

James, who is seeking a second championship in a row with the Los Angeles Lakers this season, is averaging 25.8 points, 8.1 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game.

The 17-time All-Star got hurt when he rolled his right ankle and then made awkward contact with defender Solomon Hill on the perimeter.