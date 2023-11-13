Preview San Antonio Spurs vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Wemby vs Chet, rookie duel

The Spurs enter the Paycom Center for a duel highly anticipated by NBA fans between them and the Thunder, this will be the first game where Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren face each other, the rookie of the year candidates will meet for the first time in a great duel that will seek to show the great qualities of both. A very interesting confrontation is expected between both teams and especially baskets from any part of the court with a good fight between Wembanyama and Holmgren in the paint, while Keldon Johnson and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will try to be key by scoring the most points possible. Those from San Antonio arrive with a record of 3 wins and 7 losses, while those from Oklahoma have a record of 6 wins and 4 losses. The Spurs arrive after a defeat against the Heat by a score of 113 to 118, while the Thunder won on the road against the Suns by 111 to 99.

Players to follow?

Players to watch are Victor Wembanyama of the Spurs and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Thunder.

The Oklahoma City point guard is leading the team on offense as its best scorer and rebounder with an average of 31.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game. Shai is in a great moment and is taking advantage of the team's good moment so that the team is fighting to move away from the bottom of the Western Conference table and have a chance of sneaking into the Play-In. Shai has a high chance of being considered for the all-star game and could be one of the starters in February, at the moment he is the third leading scorer this season only behind Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Without a doubt, the point guard's connection with Josh Giddey and Luduentz Dort is bringing fruit to a team with low spotlights but worth watching.

On the other hand, Victor Webanyama, the San Antonio center, is one of the team's jewels and hopes that the 2023-2024 season will be one of the best. This year's #1 pick comes to the Spurs as one of the new stars of the league and will be closely followed by fans. He finished the season as one of the offensive leaders of the Mets92, a French team, with an average of 21.6 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3.2 blocks per game. The young promise of the Spurs will try to take away this title to become the figure of the team and get the Spurs to the next round. The center's connection with players like Keldon Johnson and Jeremy Sochan will be essential to meeting San Antonio's objectives.

Other figures to watch in this game are Keldon Johnson, Devin Vassell and Jeremy Sochan for the Spurs, while for the Thunder there are Lu Dort, Chet Holmgren and Josh Giddey.

Where and what time is the game?

The game will take place at the Paycom Center located in Oklahoma City, this stage will be the venue for this duel of the Group Stage of the NBA In-Season Tournament 2023. This stadium has capacity for 18,200 fans and was inaugurated in 2002.

The duel between Spurs and Thunder will take place on Tuesday, November 14 with the following times in different countries:

6:30 p.m. in Mexico

7:30 p.m. in the United States (ET)

7:30 p.m. in Ecuador, Colombia and Peru

8:30 p.m. in Bolivia and Venezuela

9:30 p.m. in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Uruguay and Paraguay.

01:30 hours in Spain

The Thunder's great moment places them as the big favorites and it is expected that they will achieve victory taking advantage of the home field, however, the Spurs are a well-managed team and they will want to get their first victory in the competition.

All information on the 2023-2024 NBA season can be followed through the VAVEL signal.