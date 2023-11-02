Preview New York Knicks vs Milwaukee Bucks: the NBA In-Season Tournament begins

The Bucks begin the NBA In-Season Tournament with a tough test hosting the Knicks in search of adding their first victory of the tournament and placing themselves as the leader of their group. On the other hand, the Knicks want a victory that will help them continue their positive streak and begin to show a better level. A very interesting confrontation is expected between both teams and especially baskets from any part of the court with a good fight between Giannis Antetokounmpo and Julius Randle in the paint, while Damian Lillard and Jalen Brunson will try to be key from long distance. Milwaukee arrives with a record of 3 wins and 1 loss, while New York has a record of 2 wins and 2 losses. The Bucks arrive after a victory against the Raptors by a score of 102 to 97, while the Knicks beat Cleveland 100 to 95.

Players to follow?

The players to watch are Giannis Antetokounmpo for the Bucks and Julius Randle of the Knicks.

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo finished last regular season on a high note, leading the team with 29.0 points, 6.0 assists and 11.2 rebounds per game. Giannis cleared up the doubts that surrounded him, at this moment Antetokounmpo's main objective is to improve and expand his offensive tools with long-distance shots. Antetokounmpo was part of EuroBasket and has shown that he is in great physical condition; in the European competition he was eliminated in the quarterfinals along with the Greek team. With the incorporation of Jae Crowder, the Milwaukee forward returned to his usual position and we will see more and more of him, the Greek Freak is running to be one of the candidates for the MVP of the 2023-2024 season.

NBA

On the other hand, Julius Randle, the New York forward, is one of the great figures of the team and hopes that the 2023-2024 season will be one of the best. He started the season as one of the Knicks' offensive leaders with an average of 20.1 points, 8.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game per game. The Knicks figure has begun to show his best basketball and has connected very well with Jalen Brunson and Michael Robinson. The forward's connection with players like RJ Barrett, Josh Hart and Immanuel Quickley will be essential to meet New York's objectives. Randle will look to be the team's leading scorer and will make the Knicks look to fight for a spot in the Eastern Conference Playoffs.

Other important figures in this game are Damian Lillard, Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez for Milwaukee and Jalen Brunson, RJ Barrett, Donte DiVicenzo and Josh Hart for New York.

Where and what time is the game?

The game will take place at the Fiserv Forum located in the city of Milwaukee, this stage will be the venue for this Group Stage duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within the NBA In-Season Tournament 2023 in their respective conference. This stadium has capacity for 20,000 fans and was inaugurated in 1999.

The duel between Knicks and Bucks will take place on Friday, November 3 with the following times in different countries:

5:30 p.m. in Mexico

7:30 p.m. in the United States (ET)

6:30 p.m. in Ecuador, Colombia and Peru

7:30 p.m. in Bolivia and Venezuela

8:30 p.m. in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Uruguay and Paraguay.

01:30 hours in Spain

The Bucks are the big favorites as they have a better squad compared to the New York squad, however, the Knicks' good momentum could be important and they will want to get off to a good start in the competition.

All information on the 2023-2024 NBA season can be followed through the VAVEL signal.