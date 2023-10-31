Blockbuster Trade: Harden to 'La La Land'

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 29: James Harden #1 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on during the third quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers at Wells Fargo Center on October 29, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

The first shocking trade of the NBA this season has happened with the Philadelphia 76ers sending their star player, James Harden, along with PJ Tucker and Filip Petrusev, to the Los Angeles Clippers. In return, the Sixers acquired Marcus Morris, Robert Covington, Nicolas Batum, KJ Martin, and multiple future draft selections.

Harden, who had yet to make his debut with the Sixers this season, had made it clear over the summer that he would never play for a team where Philadelphia's President of Basketball Operations, Daryl Morey, was in charge.

The Clippers, now add a former MVP to their arsenal, which already had the talents of Paul George, Russell Westbrook, and Kawhi Leonard.

Expectations

The prospect of a starting lineup featuring Harden, George, Westbrook, and Leonard definitely gives the Clippers fans some hope and undoubtedly they are the main candidates to win in the Western Conference.

The addition of a key role player such as PJ Tucker adds depth to Ana already versatile Clippers' bench which features Norman Powell, Josh Primo, Bones Hyland and Terrance Mann.

This means that the Sixers will be handing the keys to the offense to Tyrese Maxey, who is expected to take a leap this season as the primarily scorer in the backcourt for Nick Nurse.

Philadelphia will also waive veteran guard Danny Green to create the roster space for the trade.

