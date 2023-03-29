Shai Hosts Family And Friends During Raptors Game

The Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was born in Hamilton, Ontario, less than an hour away from the Scotiabank Arena in Downtown Toronto. Therefore, it was only right he invited the people he grew up with for his lone-visit of the season to his home country.

The 26 year-old's family and friends were in attendance to see the Thunder fall against the Raptors 128-111 but despite the loss, there's no doubt it was a great moment for the Canadian community.

Following the game, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander spoke to the press about his upbringing in Ontario as well as the amount of tickets he had to request for his family and friends.

The lineup of friends and family of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is outrageous pic.twitter.com/umdIazj4Mq — Libaan Osman (@libaanstar1) March 17, 2023

SGA spoke to the press

“Hamilton is a smaller city. Not that many people go there. It’s not a tourist attraction. Very family-oriented. Not many things to do, so you have no choice but to focus on your craft,” he said.

“It was for sure a lot of tickets. I don’t know the number, I told them not to tell me just because of my peace of mind. But it was for sure a lot of tickets.”

Managed to get a smirk from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander during the press conference following the Thunder’s defeat at Toronto.



SGA is a native from Hamilton, Ontario and had a big supporting group in attendance today at Scotiabank Arena. pic.twitter.com/ibjNsmZOf8 — Eduardo Villalpando (@eduardo_vhmx) March 17, 2023

The Thunder star is having the best season of his career. Not only was he named to the first NBA All-Star Game of his career, but he also is averaging a career-high in scoring, netting 31 points per game.

Oklahoma City is in the race for a Play-In spot in the Western Conference, competing directly with five teams, such as the Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks, Minnesota Timberwolves and New Orleans Pelicans.