Juan Toscano-Anderson signs with the Sacramento Kings and returns to the NBA

Juan Toscano-Anderson and the Kings reached an agreement for the Mexican player to join the team for the rest of the current NBA season on a one-year contract.

Toscano arrives from the Mexico City Capitanes of the NBA G-League where he appeared in 11 games, averaging 19.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. The Mexican has been a fundamental part of the Capitanes in the Showcase Cup and his contribution has the team in first place in its division and one victory away from securing its ticket to the playoffs. Among the player's honors we also find several recognitions from his career, including being NBA Champion with Warriors in 2022, two-time LNBP champion (2017 and 2019), both with Fuerza Regia, and being named the player most valuable of the LNBP in 2018.

Capitanes CDMX

Juan Toscano-Anderson is the first confirmed player from the Capitanes squad to achieve the “Call Up” to the NBA and he leaves after being well supported by the Mexican fans and with a high chance of having important minutes with the Sacramento squad. The Mexican's debut with the Kings could take place on Monday, December 18 when those from Sacramento receive the Wizards. The 2022 NBA champion with Golden State signed a one-year contract with the team led by Mike Brown, who was an assistant coach with the Warriors in 2022, and will share a locker room with figures such as De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis.

Two Mexicans in the NBA

With the return of JTA, Mexico will have two representatives in the highest category of world basketball with Jaime Jaquez Jr. in the Miami Heat and Toscano-Anderson with the Sacramento Kings, these will meet at the end of January 2024 and it will be a duel that the Mexican fans will not want to miss.

