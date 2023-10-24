VAVEL NBA Guide 2023/2024: Nicola Jokic, in search of dynasty

One more year, new and old faces complete each of the competitive teams that aspire for 82 games to join the playoffs of each conference that will compete next May and June to be placed at the top of the basketball Olympus.

A total of 30 teams, 15 spread across each conference that will compete to get into the top 10 teams. The spotlight is on the big stars who will be able to compete for individual awards during the season.

Western Conference Analysis

It is presumed to be the conference that will enjoy the most competition, a total of ten places among franchises that were already seen last year were one or two wins or losses away from being out of the playoffs. The excitement could be lived until the end and with much more renewed templates, the dish is served for the tension.

Among the new squads, it is striking to see how several teams have changed the sporting direction to have new coaches and players. Among these franchises we can highlight Houston Rockets that have obtained the arrival of Fred VanVleet, Dillon Brooks, Jeff Green, Aaron Holiday, Amen Thompson, Cameron Whitmore.

Another team that is going to be one of the most talked about is San Antonio Spurs who returns to the media spotlight with the arrival of the number one draft pick in the league as Victor Wembamyama the man who promises to be the best prospect in history will debut in his first year to put his team at the top of the table with Gregg Popovich.

Portland Trail Blazers with the departure of its top star as Damian Lillard could count on a large number of high quality players such as Deandre Ayton, Malcolm Brogdon, Robert Williams, Scoot Henderson. A total of several pieces that can add up in the team to reach the playoffs.

Oklahoma City Thunder is a team that is getting a lot of hype because of the players they have managed to line up on their roster. Cason Wallace, Victor Oladipo, Chet Holgrem, David Bertrans, Jack White... who join those who already made the playoffs like Shai Giagouleous-Alexander and Jalen Williams.

Lauri Markannen, last year's NBA MIP, returns with his team Uttah Jazz in order to reach the playoffs they missed last season. With natural scorers like Jordan Clarkson joining John Collins with great numbers years ago and Keyonte George, Taylor Hendricks.

Sacramento Kings aim to keep the hot streak going and add experience and wins after last year's upset. They are reinforced with Euroleague MVP Sasha Vezenkov, Javale McGee, Chris Duarte and draft pick Colby Jones who join the benchmark team led by Domantas Sabonis.

Los Angeles Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers face one of Lebron James ' final seasons with one goal in mind, Anthony Davis becomes the leader of the project joined by key pieces. Austin Reaves continues to grow as a generational talent and they missed out on important names like Dennis Schroder and Loonie Walker IV. Despite that, they acquire Gabe Vincent, Christian Wood, Cam Reddish, Taurean Prince, Maxwell Lewis... big-time players to have plenty of capability on the interior.

Phoenix Suns undergo a major roster shakeup, with such high-profile departures as Deandre Ayton, Chris Paul, Cameron Payne, John Landale, TJ Warren, Landry Shamet. Instead, the team of Kevin Durant and Devin Booker acquires Bradley Beal, Bol Bol, Grayson Allen, Yusuf Nurkic, Yuta Watanabe. They are postulated as one of the big conference favorites.

Dallas Mavericks is in a momentous year for the future of Luka Doncic who shares a locker room and will have been able to improve chemistry alongside Kyrie Irving to again avoid the ridiculousness of not making the playoffs. On the one hand they have gotten rid of Reggie Bullock, David Bertrans, Christian Wood and Javale McGee to form a much more competitive team. Grant Williams, Seth Curry, Dante Exum, Derrick Jones Jr, Richaun Holmes, Dereck Lively II and Olivier-Maxence Prosper to aspire to be contenders for the ring.

The Golden State Warriors are relying on changes to improve the roster with which Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson can compete to win their fifth NBA ring. The arrival of Chris Paul, Usman Garuba, Cory Joseph, Brandon Pomziemski will be able to cover the departure of Jordan Poole, Jamychal Green and Donte Divincenzo. This year they become much more dangerous with the return of Jonathan Kuminga.

New Orleans Pelicans

New Orleans Pelicans is on the edge, as the draft is not just starting because of the absence of their big star Zion Williamson who has played very little during these last four years. With Cj McCollum, Brandon Ingram, Herbert Jones, Jonas Valanciunas they hope to go far in these playoffs. The impact of their star player weighed them down during the previous year and they only add Cody Zeller and Jordan Hawkins.

Los Angeles Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers are convinced that this year they can field a competitive team that, if not hampered by injuries, can make the playoffs. Kawhi Leonard, Paul George along with Russell Westbrook worked during last season along with Norman Powell to put together a pretty potent team. The arrival of Kenyon Martin Jr and Kobe Brown can't be the last if rumors indicate that James Harden wants to come to this franchise. Time will tell.

Minnesota Timberwolves have not seen a big move within the transfer market because they remain confident that their big star, Anthony Edwards can finally break out and be an All Star candidate. Last year they conceded in the first round to the champs but now with a revamped team that has seen the addition of Luka Garza they hope to win with Karl-Anthony Towns, Jaden McDaniels, Rudy Gobert,...

Memphis Grizzlies needed veteran among their ranks and have looked to two key pieces that can control the game when tension sets the pace. On the one hand the absence of Ja Morant conditions the team that adds Marcus Smart and Derrick Rose. Santi Aldama takes center stage along with Steven Adams, Desmond Bane and the best defender in the league, Jaren Jackson Jr.

Denver Nuggets are the reigning champions of the entire NBA and it's in their hands to create a dynasty with their long team of players. Despite the lack of Bruce Brown, players like Kevin Porter Jr or Aaron Gordon have grown and will be able to help the duo of Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic who aspire to everything again at the beginning of the season.

Analysis of the Eastern Conference

It is not seen as the most competitive because of the large number of players accumulated in teams that always manage to enter the playoffs without difficulties. There have been few surprises compared to last year. The Chicago Bulls and Toronto Raptors stand out after falling in the playoffs.

Washington Wizards counted on the arrival of a media figure but nobody gives them as favorites for anything, time will tell if Jordan Poole can develop much more to return to a franchise with more ring opportunities, his teammates joining his adventure are Bilal Coulibaly, Danilo Gallinari, Tyus Jones, Mike Muscala, Landry Shamet.

Monty Williams who put Phoenix Suns in the ring final in 2021 opens the Detroit Pistons bench with the confidence to give more capacity to the team and a new opportunity to Cade Cunningham who sees the addition of players like Ausar Thompson, Joe Harris, Monte Morris.

Charlotte Hornets saw their season cut short in the absence of their top star, LaMelo Ball. They finished 14th and the problems don't seem to be over as they had to terminate the contract of Kai Jones and force the absence of Miles Bridges due to a domestic violence episode. They have added Brandon Miller, Frank Ntilikina, Nick Smith Jr. but time will tell if the team will be able to make progress after Michael Jordan is interested in selling them.

Indiana Pacers has clear the absolute leader of the franchise, Tyrese Haliburton who has been surrounded by a quintet of experienced players. With the addition of the arrival of Obi Toppin from the Knicks for the interior attack and the addition of the rookie who had a great season, Bennedict Mathurin, a long list of players that can mark the project joins him. Bruce Brown, last season's ring winner, and Jarace Walker look to make a big return.

Philadelphia 76ers don't change much from the established plan. They are a high potential asset to add heading into the playoffs and surround Joel Embiid, reigning MVP Mo Bamba, Patrick Beverley and Kelly Oubre. The unknown is James Harden who could be traded for Russell Westbrook after forcing his way out.

Orlando Magic acquires Joe Ingles, Jett Howard and Anthony Black from the draft to improve a roster built by its top player, Paolo Banchero. Many think this could be his breakout year, comparing him to Lebron James himself, and the rookie of the year's evolution should be exponential to last season's results.

Boston Celtics is a franchise that has grown tired of falling just short of a ring. This year they gave Malcolm Brogdon, Robert Williams III and a first round pick to Warriors from 2024 to Warriors and 2029 for acquiring the services of Jrue Holiday. Added to the arrival of Kristaps Porzingis with a contract that reaches 30 million per year. Pieces along the way as Marcus Smart or Grant Williams who pass to the competition and Jaylen Brown signs the contract of maximum performance for the franchise, by giving him all the confidence. It is one of the favorites to win the ring.

Cleveland Cavaliers with Donovan Mitchell at the helm with Evan Mobley and Darius Garland are aiming to make the playoffs again. The arrival of Max Strus gives a greater scoring ability to improve on offense and think about the future of the franchise with the arrival of Georges Niang, Ty Jerome and Tristan Thompson.

New York Knicks show that last year's roster management was the right one and they have not let go of important players. They are leaving Derrick Rose and Obi Toppin to bring in Donte Divincenzo who already knows what it's like to win a ring. The experienced player joins Julius Randle, Jalen Brunson and R.J. Barrett.

Brooklyn Nets

Brooklyn Nets will have to rely on their point man, Ben Simmons. A series of delicate casualties for the franchise that is looking to stay in the playoffs and not give a drop in performance after losing its big three. Dennis Smith, Dariuz Bazley, Dariq Whitehead and Loonie Waker IV will try to add to the team.

Chicago Bulls keeps the roster intact and hopes for a prize that has not yet become a reality, with a very competitive quintet with Demar Derozan, Zach Lavine, Nikola Vucevic, Patrick Williams and Jevon Carter will try to keep the good streak of last season and improve their results.

Atlanta Hawks want to surpass their record of fifty wins and with their leader Trae Young they hope to put together a much more competitive roster and put the internal problems behind them. With the arrival of Kobe Bufkin, Wesley Matthews, Patty Mills and Mouhamed Gueye they will look to reach a new playoffs that will make them fight for the ring.

Miami Heat has been the disappointment of the market after many indicated that Damian Lillard could end up in their ranks. In fact, they have let many of their Finals stars walk and have surrounded Jimmy Butler as best they could. The additions are Josh Richardson, Thomas Bryant and Jaime Jaquez Jr to get Jimmy to fulfill his promise of a ring again.

Milwaukee Bucks set to be the heavy favorite alongside Boston Celtics. Giannis Antetokounmpo achieves the necessary pressure for his team to give it all by bringing in a guaranteed star. On the one hand, a Damian Lillard joins Robin Lopez to end up seeing the exit door of Grayson Allen, Joe Ingles and Jrue Holiday... The numbers on the Damian Lillard trade explain how important it was to put him together with Brook Lopez, Bobby Portis, Mike Beauchamp.... The Suns received four players and the Blazers received three players, a 2029 rounder and a pick swap from the Bucks. We'll see how the NBA's hot pairing works out.

Toronto Raptors planned to make a big cleanup among their roster but in the end have seen how the possible arrival of Dennis Schroder is what they may need to make the playoffs. The loss of Fred Vanvleet has meant that he has been sacrificed to unleash Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam and OG Anubody.

News

Every year the NBA itself decides to bring different changes and new models in order to attract the maximum number of spectators. As it happens in the United States , the competition to get audience clashes with other prestigious leagues such as the NFL or NHL. In view of this situation, the NBA is introducing the following new measures.

Favorites to win the ring

Of course, the competition in the league is more than present. Therefore, we offer you here a list of the five teams that could win the ring in the Western Conference.

The potential winner must come out on top of a showdown against the franchise that wins the Eastern Conference, here you can see in detail the favorites of the conference that has not won the ring for two seasons.

MVP: the fight to be the best

All fans are looking forward to the possible winner of this individual trophy that recognizes the best player in the league for the season. Regardless of team or position, the opinion of experts, coaches and even the public is taken into account. Here are the main candidates to win the trophy.