Preview San Antonio Spurs vs Boston Celtics: Great game to close the year

Those from San Antonio enter the Frost Bank Center looking to continue adding victories and take advantage of the good moment to get out of the bottom of the Western Conference. The Celtics arrive on tour looking for an easy victory to continue putting pressure on the Bucks in the fight for first place in the Eastern Conference. On the other hand, the Spurs arrive at a bad time and are looking to find a better rhythm by placing themselves in fifteenth place in their conference with a streak of 5 consecutive losses, while the Celtics seem to have found a rhythm and are gradually climbing positions to fight to stay in first place in the East. A very interesting confrontation is expected between both teams and this has caught the attention of fans by putting great NBA figures such as Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown face to face against the young figures of a new generation such as Victor Wembanyama and Keldon Johnson. San Antonio arrives with a record of 5 wins and 25 losses, which keeps them as one of the worst teams in the championship, on the other hand the Celtics are in first place in the Eastern Conference with a record of 24 wins and 6 losses.

Players to follow?



Players to watch are Jayson Tatum for the Celtics and Victori Wembanyama for the Spurs.

The Boston guard is the top figure of the Celtics and is the current leader of the team's offense as the best scorer and best rebounder with an average of 32.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. The Celtics star is back on the court and is taking advantage of the team's great moment to be at the top of the Eastern Conference and, after having been considered for the 2023 all-star game, this was considered one of the great players of the season and postseason for their good moment. Without a doubt, the guard's connection with Jaylen Brown and Al Horford will be essential for Boston to meet its objectives.

On the other hand, Victor Wembanyama, the San Antonio center, is one of the team's jewels and hopes that the 2023-2024 season will be one of the best. This year's #1 pick comes to the Knicks as one of the new stars of the league and will be closely followed by fans. He finished the season as one of the offensive leaders of the Mets92, a French team, with an average of 21.6 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3.2 blocks per game. The young promise of the Spurs will try to take away this title to become the figure of the team and get the Spurs to the next round. The center's connection with players like Keldon Johnson and Jeremy Sochan will be essential to meeting San Antonio's objectives.

Other important figures in this game are Jaylen Browns and Kristaps Porzingis for the Celtics, as well as Zach Collins and Keldon Johnson for San Antonio.

This will be the first time that both teams face each other this season and, without a doubt, it is a very interesting duel to follow closely.

Where and what time is the game?

The game will take place at the Frost Bank Center located in the city of San Antonio, in this regular season duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within the 2023-2024 NBA in their respective conference. This stadium has capacity for 19,000 fans and was inaugurated in 2002.

The duel between Celtics and Spurs will take place on Sunday, December 31 with the following times in different countries:

18 hours in Mexico

19 hours in the United States (ET)

19 hours in Ecuador, Colombia and Peru

20 hours in Bolivia and Venezuela

21 hours in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Uruguay and Paraguay.

01 hours in Spain

The Celtics are the big favorite as they have a great moment within the squad, compared to the San Antonio squad, however, the Spurs arrive with pure defeats and it seems that the team is not improving game by game, which can be important and they will want to avoid this to improve in the competition.

