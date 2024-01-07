New York Knicks 121-105 Washington Wizards - Randle and Brunson light it up on the court

Julius Randle #30 of the New York Knicks celebrates after a play as head coach Wes Unseld Jr. of the Washington Wizards looks on during the second half at Capital One Arena on January 6, 2024 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

On Saturday night, the New York Knicks defeated the Washington Wizards 121-105 to win their fourth straight game. Julius Randle scored 39 points, Jalen Brunson added 33, and the team won.

Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks shoots the ball in front of Deni Avdija #8 of the Washington Wizards during the first half at Capital One Arena on January 6, 2024 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The Knicks (21-15), fresh off an outstanding 128-92 victory against Philadelphia on Friday night, led the whole game and took a 60-34 lead late in the first half. This prompted the thousands of New York supporters in Washington to yell, "Let's go Knicks! Go Knicks!

“It was important to come out with energy, especially on a back-to-back,” Brunson said. “It’s fun whenever you’re winning..”

It's clear that Brunson and Randle like playing together.

“Collectively, we both have the same mindset,” Brunson said. “As long as we’re winning, we can get better the next day and keep going from there.”

Julius Randle #30 of the New York Knicks goes to the basket against Daniel Gafford #21 and Jordan Poole #13 of the Washington Wizards during the first half at Capital One Arena on January 6, 2024 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

With 39 points, Randle fell two short of his season best. For the Knicks, Isaiah Hartenstein pulled down 19 rebounds.

“It was just not the pace. It was the all-around play,” coach Tom Thibodeau said. “Just being ready to play, playing with a lead, good defensive activity.”

Against clubs that are currently in losing positions, New York is 14-1.

“Don’t play with your food,” Randle said. “Take care of what you’re supposed to take care of and just keep improving. The basketball gods have a funny way of rewarding you or humbling you. We just try to approach every game the right way.”

Kyle Kuzma #33 of the Washington Wizards drives to the basket during the game against the New York Knicks on January 6, 2024 at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by Kenny Giarla/NBAE via Getty Images)

Despite Kyle Kuzma's 27 points, the Wizards dropped their fourth straight game. Deni Avdija possessed 23.

The Knicks took advantage of the Wizards' 20 turnovers—two fewer than their season average—to score 23 points.

“We knew going in that they’re a very aggressive, a very physical team,” Washington coach Wes Unseld Jr. said. “I don’t think we came out anticipating that amount of force.”

Deni Avdija #8 of the Washington Wizards drives to the basket during the game against the New York Knicks on January 6, 2024 at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by Kenny Giarla/NBAE via Getty Images)

Avdija and Kuzma combined for 19 points to help the Wizards (6-29) trim their lead to 74-69 with 5:23 remaining in the third quarter. The Wizards started the second half well.

“They were just playing zone, trying to junk the game up, trying to slow us down,” Randle said. “We weren’t executing.”

Julius Randle #30 of the New York Knicks dunks the ball during the game against the Washington Wizards on January 6, 2024 at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images)

After Washington trimmed the advantage to five points in the third quarter, Thibodeau chastised his players and called three timeouts.

“I can’t repeat it. I can’t,” Brunson said when asked what Thibodeau told the team. “Be better.”

In the third quarter, New York defeated the Wizards 17–6, with Randle scoring eight points.

“There’s going to be runs in the game,” Thibodeau said. “They started the third on a run. Now that we gave them hope that they could get back into the game, which they did. I knew they play hard.”

Following two losses to Cleveland by a cumulative score of 63 points on Wednesday and Friday, the Wizards made their way back home.

Next up

Portland will host the Knicks on Tuesday.

Wizards: On Monday, they host Oklahoma City.