Super Bowl LVII preview: Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles

The AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs meet the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Kansas City defeated Jacksonville in the divisional round and followed that up by gaining some revenge against Cincinnati, who denied them a trip to last year's Super Bowl, in the conference championship game.

Philadelphia has blown past their two playoff opponents so far, outscoring the New York Giants and San Francisco by a combined score of 69-14 to reach their fourth Super Bowl in franchise history.

There are many storylines worth noting as the top seeds in each conference, both sporting 16-3 records, play each other in the postseason for the first time ever.

Battle of MVP candidates at quarterback

Without question, Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts are the two leading contenders for the Most Valuable Player and this marks the first time two African-American signal-callers will face off in the Super Bowl.

Left image of Jalen Hurts: Mitchell Leff/Getty Images - Right image of Patrick Mahomes: Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Mahomes led the NFL with 5,250 passing yards and 41 touchdowns while completing 67.1 percent of his passes. He's thrown for 521 yards and four touchdowns in the Chiefs two playoff games so far.

Hurts did his damage not just through the air, where he threw for a career-high 3,706 yards and 22 touchdowns, but on the ground, rushing for 760 yards and 13 scores, most among quarterbacks.

Experience could play a key role should the game be close late with Mahomes gaining the edge as he is playing in his third Super Bowl in the five years he's been in the league.

Reid faces former team on football's biggest stage

Kansas City head coach Andy Reid is seeking his second Super Bowl title, having previously won with the Chiefs three years ago against the team that he coached for 14 years.

Photo: Scott Halleran/Getty Images

A lock for the Hall of Fame long ago, Reid compiled a 130-93-1 record during his tenure in Philadelphia, leading the Eagles to six NFC East titles, five NFC Championship games and a berth in Super Bowl XXXIX where they lost 24-21 to New England.

His ten years with Kansas City have been even better, having won seven straight AFC West division crowns, appearing in five straight AFC Championship games and defeating San Francisco to win Super Bowl LIV.

Photo: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The 64-year-old Reid has amassed 247 career wins, won at least ten games in 17 of his 24 seasons as an NFL head coach and sports a 21-16 career playoff record.

A family affair for the Kelces

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce goes against Eagles center Jason Kelce will make history on Sunday as they are set to become the first set of brothers to compete against each other in Super Bowl history.

Jason (l.) and Travis Kelce (r.) during Super Bowl week/Photo: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Travis is the NFL's premier tight end, Travis with seven consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons and led the league with 110 receptions, most among tight ends while holding nine franchise or NFL records at his position.

Jason, two years older than Travis, is a five-time All-Pro center who has started all 176 games for the Eagles ever since he was drafted back in 2011. Additionally, he's been Philadelphia's nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award three straight seasons.

Head-to-head

Although Kansas City and Philadelphia are meeting for the first time in postseason play, this is the ninth-ever meeting between the two teams with the Chiefs holding a 5-4 edge.

Their last matchup occurred in October of 2021 with Kansas City coming away with a 42-30 victory as Mahomes threw for 278 yards and five touchdowns while Clyde Edwards-Helaire ran for 102 yards.

Mahomes throwing a pass during the Chiefs 2021 victory over the Eagles/Photo: Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Hurts passed for 278 yards and a pair of scores, but was held to 41 yards on the ground on just eight attempts as the Eagles were outgained 200-103 on the ground overall.

Injury report

Both teams are remarkably healthy leading into the big game with Kansas City having no injuries to list while Philadelphia has just punt returner Britain Covey listed as questionable after injuring his hamstring earlier in the week.

How to watch

Super Bowl LVII will be televised by FOX, who is broadcasting their tenth Super Bowl.

Kevin Burkhardt will be the play-by-play announcer, former Carolina tight end Greg Olsen will handle the analyst duties while Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi are the sideline reporters.

Former Vice President of officiating Mike Pereira will also be in the booth as a rules analysis should something come up.

Pregame coverage begins at 1pm with kickoff scheduled for 6:30pm Eastern time.