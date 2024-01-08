LA Rams defeat 49ers 21-20

In a match where most of the secondary players were utilised, back up QB Carson Wentz stepped up to the plate to help the LA Rams defeat rivals San Francisco 49ers at the Levi's.

He threw two TD's, one of which to Puka Nacua, where the wide receiver set the record for the rookie number of catches and yards in one season. That now put him on 105 catches and 1,486 yards for the season.

That breaks the record of 104 catches set by Miami's Jaylen Waddle in 2021 and 1,473 yards set by Bill Groman for the Houston Oilers in 1960.

“For him to be able to break both of those records, it’s such a credit to this team and also his consistency and his body of work over a 17-game season,” coach Sean McVay said. “I’m really happy for him.”

The San Francisco 49ers also rested their key players including their QB Brock Purdy and RB Christian McCaffrey, with Sam Darnold taking the field.

After making nine appearances in relief over the course of the season, with this being his first start of the season, Darnold went 16 for 26 for 189 yards with a TD run and a TD pass to Ronnie Bell.

With the 49ers having a 20-7 lead at the interval, they weren't able to convert field goal opportunities as Jake Moody missed a 38-yard attempt. This was his first miss of any kind since week 7 against the Minnesota Vikings. He is 58-of-59 in extra point attempts this season.

As for both teams, we will see the 6th seed Rams take on the Detroit Lions, where Matthew Stafford returns to face the team who picked him as first overall back in 2009.

The winner of this game will travel to the Levi's to face the San Francisco 49ers for a place in the NFC Championship Game on January 28th.