2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Wheeler helps Jets past Golden Knights in Game 1

Blake Wheeler had a goal and two assists to lead the Winnipeg Jets past the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 1 of the Western Conference First Round series at T-Mobile Arena.

"We were prepared for a fast start, and the other times we played here this year, they buzzed us really early and we had a tough time getting our game going", said Wheeler.

"We wanted to try to assert ourselves and be aggressive early on, and after that first period we were feeling pretty good about our game."

Adam Lowry scored twice, Pierre Luc-Dubois had a goal and an assist and Connor Hellebuyck made 16 saves.

"Tonight was clearly the best game we played against them for the full 60 minutes (this season)", Jets head coach Rick Bowness said. "Now, they're a great hockey club, they're going to get momentum, so I found tonight we bent a little bit but didn't break."

A scary scene occurred when Morgan Barron was cut in the face by the skate blade of Laurent Brossoit and required 75 stitches before remarkably returning to the game.

"It looked like he got attacked by a shark", Lowry said. "We're all so worried about the puck crossing the line, and then all of a sudden we see a trail of blood basically from the crease all the way to the bench.

"To sit on the table, get stitched up and basically miss an hour of action and come back speaks volumes about his heart."

William Karlsson scored Vegas' only goal and Brossoit made 26 saves as the Golden Knights will look to bounce back in Game 2, which is Wednesday night.

"It's one game", said captain Mark Stone, who returned after missing the final 39 games of the regular season because of a back injury. "Sometimes you flush it and go. We definitely have to look and see what we're doing good and what we're doing wrong."

Jets surprise lackluster Golden Knights in series opener

After no goals were scored in the first period, Kyle Connor put Winnipeg in front 1:24 into the second as he one-timed a pass from Dubois in the high slot.

Dubois himself then made it 2-0. He picked up a loose puck in the neutral zone after coming off the bench and beat Brossoit short-side from the left faceoff circle.

"I like to throw anybody who scores a goal to go right back with them", Bowness said. "They're feeling good about themselves. It was a short shift when they scored. We always like to go back to a line that's scored."

Karlsson cut it to 2-1 after beating Winnipeg defenseman Brendon Dillon, taking a saucer pass from Ivan Barbashev and scoring on Hellebuyck's glove side.

Wheeler's backhand five-hole from the slot made it 3-1 and gave the Jets the momentum back.

Wheeler led the offensive attack for Winnipeg/Photo: Zak Krill/NHLI via Getty Images

"They scored a big goal toward the end of the period and it gave them some momentum, the crowd was into it", Wheeler said. "The end of the period came at a good time for us. We were able to reset. It was good to have a good third.

"We played well. It was the way we wanted to play and we know what to expect for Game 2. This team is probably the best team in the league at home in the first period, so the start of the next game is going to be huge."

Lowry scored into an empty net with 1:21 left before scoring on the power play with 19 seconds remaining for the 5-1 final.

"Offensively we knew they weren't going to give up much. This is what they are", Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy said. "If you're not prepared to play a game behind their [defenseman] and forecheck turnovers, then loosen them up and then get your rush chances, then it's going to be a challenge."