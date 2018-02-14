Jill Ellis names preliminary USWNT roster for 2018 SheBelieves Cup

US Women's National Team head coach Jill Ellis names her 26-player preliminary roster in preparation for the 2018 SheBelieves Cup.

The team will meet in Orlando, Florida on Monday, February 19 for a week of training before they head to Columbus, Ohio to kick off the third annual SheBelieves Cup. This means that all USWNT players will be missing the first part of the 2018 National Women's Soccer League preseason training camp which starts on the same day players are reporting to Orlando.

The USWNT will first face No. 2 ranked Germany in Ohio, then France in New Jersey, and wrap up the tournament in a showdown against England in Orlando.

There are quite a few notable names on this roster. Midfielder Morgan Brian returns to the USWNT after injury. However, Brian and Crystal Dunn will not join the team in Orlando, but will meet the team in Columbus if they make the 23-player roster later on due to their commitments to their European clubs. Brian is currently playing with French side Lyon while Dunn is with English side Chelsea FC.

Dunn will join the USWNT in Ohio if she makes the 23-player roster. | Source: Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Making another appearance is Stanford midfielder Tierna Davidson. She impressed many in the USWNT's last match in January, where she earned her first start and appearance for her country. Joining her is NWSL No. 2 overall draft pick Savannah McCaskill, who - after the Dispersal Draft - is now a rookie for Sky Blue FC. She also made her first appearance in last month's match. Forward Ashley Hatch returns to the USWNT roster once again, after earning the title of 2017 NWSL Rookie of the Year after her first season with the North Carolina Courage.

A newcomer many may not know is UCLA forward Hailie Mace. Mace has been a part of the youth national team system growing up. She had an impressive year with UCLA this fall, going all the way to the 2017 NCAA Championship, where they fell to eventual champions Stanford.

It should also be noted players Hatch and Emily Sonnett will be competing in this weekend's Westfield W-League final with their respective clubs. Hatch is on loan to Melbourne City FC and Sonnett is on loan to Sydney FC. They will return to the states after this weekend's finale.

Roster by Position

GOALKEEPERS: Jane Campbell (Houston Dash), Ashlyn Harris (Orlando Pride), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

DEFENDERS: Abby Dahlkemper (North Carolina Courage), Tierna Davidson (Stanford), Sofia Huerta (Chicago Red Stars), Hailie Mace (UCLA), Kelley O'Hara (Utah Royals), Casey Short (Chicago Red Stars), Taylor Smith (Washington Spirit), Emily Sonnett (Sydney FC, AUS/Portland Thorns)

MIDFIELDERS: Morgan Brian (Olympique Lyon, FRA), Julie Ertz (Chicago Red Stars), Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns), Rose Lavelle (Washington Spirit), Carli Lloyd (Sky Blue FC), Allie Long (Seattle Reign), Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit)

FORWARDS: Crystal Dunn (Chelsea FC, ENG/NC Courage), Ashley Hatch (Melbourne City FC, AUS/Washington Spirit), Savannah McCaskill (Sky Blue FC), Alex Morgan (Orlando Pride), Christen Press (Houston Dash), Mallory Pugh (Washington Spirit), Megan Rapinoe (Seattle Reign FC), Lynn Williams (NC Courage)