LAFC 2-1 Seattle Sounders: Shorthanded Sounders fall to league leaders

LAFC continue to lead the MLS standings as they came from behind to defeat the Seattle Sounders 2-1 at Banc of California Stadium.

Seattle opened the scoring in the 14th minute as a driven ball by Cristian Roldan to the back post led to an own goal by Jesus Murillo.

The Black and Gold equalized through Kwadwo Opoku and Carlos Vela won it in the 43rd minute as LAFC opened a seven-point lead in the race for the Supporters' Shield.

Story of the match

LAFC nearly opened the scoring in the sixth minute as Cristian Roldan lost the ball. Vela gained possession and fired off a shot that was saved by Stefan Frei.

Roldan atoned for his near-miscue with a slice of luck to put Seattle in front. He dribbled through defenders, playing the ball across that went off of Murillo and into his own net.



The Black and Gold nearly equalized on 27 minutes as a misplay by Nouhou allowed Vela an opportunity that he converted on, but the goal was disallowed after review showed he controlled with his arm.

Seattle nearly doubled their advantage just after the half-hour mark as a corner kick by Albert Rusnak found an unmarked Xavier Arreaga, but he put his shot wide of the post.

In the 35th minute, the hosts were on level terms as another turnover by the Sounders led to Opoku picking out the bottom corner and beating Frei in the bottom corner.

The Seattle goalkeeper again came up huge as he denied Cristan Arango from point-blank range in the 41st minute.

Two minutes later, the Black and Gold went in front. Jose Cifuentes picked out Vela, who was kept onside by Jordan Morris and his first-time shot found the back of the net.

Will Bruin nearly brought the Sounders level in the 55th minute, but after avoiding a collision with Jimmy Medranda, the ball went harmlessly wide.

Man of the match: Giorgio Chiellini

Another of LAFC's prized acquisitions showed why the club brought him in, shutting down the Seattle attack while providing a calming presence after a back-and-forth start to the match.