Austin FC vs CF Montreal preview: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups, kickoff time and ones to watch

Austin FC host CF Montreal at the Q2 Stadium as both teams look to rebound from season-opening defeats.

The Verde and Black let a late 2-1 lead slip away as St. Louis stunned Josh Wolff's mean with a pair of late goals by ex-Austin man Jared Stroud and Joao Klauss in a 3-2 defeat.

In their first match under new manager Hernan Losada, who replaced Wilfried Nancy, Montreal were undone as goals from Serhiy Kryvstov four minutes from halftime and Shanyder Borgelin in the 67th minutes consigned them to a 2-0 loss.

Team news

Austin FC

The Verde and Black will be without the services of CJ Fodrey, who is suffering from a left quad injury and defender Julio Cascante, nursing a left adductor issue.

CF Montreal

Three players will be missing for this inter-conference clash with George Campbell (ankle), Matko Miljevic (knee) and James Pantemis (shoulder) all set to miss out.

Predicted lineups

Austin FC: Stuver; Kolmanic, Valsanen, Cascante, Lima; Pereira, Ring; Fagundez, Driussi, Rigoni; Zardes

CF Montreal: Sirois; Miller, Waterman, Campbell; Lappalainen, Wanyama, Piette, Herrera; Hamdi, Quiota; Toye

Ones to watch

Gyasi Zardes (Austin FC)

With the brilliance of Sebastian Driussi, who scored last week, well-documented, the former Columbus and Colorado striker will be key in giving the Verde and Black another attacking presence in the final third.

Zardes scored nine times for the Rapids last season and any sort of production close to that will be a welcome sight for Austin as he plays as the lone striker in Wolff's 4-2-3-1 formation.

Romell Quioto (CF Montreal)

With the club losing three key players in the offseason, Quioto, who disappointed last season, will be looked upon to fill some of the scoring void left by those departures.

Photo: Ira L. Black - Corbis/Getty Images

Previous meetings

Austin and Montreal met for the first time ever last June as the Verde and Black came away with a 1-0 victory in Canada.

Without MVP candidate Djordje Mihailovic, Montreal were undone by a 67th-minute goal from Maxi Urruti as the loss dropped the hosts out of the top three in the Eastern Conference.

The match will be streamed live and for free on Apple TV with kickoff set for 8:30pm Eastern time.