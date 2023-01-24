Orlando City 2023 MLS Season Preview

The 2023 MLS season is now under a month away.

Orlando City fans have a lot of things to be excited about going into the new season: an influx of new signings, a CONCACAF Champions League debut, Facundo Torres' second season in purple, a new Designated Player and more.

In this preview, we will look at how the Lions fared in 2022, the changes to the roster during the offseason, the gaffer, the strongest XI, big talking points and expected finish.

How they did last season

2022 was a successful year for Orlando City as they lifted the US Open Cup; however, there was more stagnation than progress in the league.

The Lions found some form towards the backend of the season, but they just couldn't put a consistent run together, which ultimately saw them make the playoffs by the skin of their teeth.

City finished the season 7th in the Eastern Conference, with 48 points and a record of 14-6-14 (W-D-L).

It was a very mixed start to the campaign - an opening weekend victory against CF Montréal was topped with a draw at Chicago and a defeat at home to FC Cincinnati. It seemed like it was going to take a bit of time for the new additions to gel with the rest of the squad.

Young Designated Player Facundo Torres scored his first goal for the club with a header in a 1-0 win at the LA Galaxy, and as the team started to put in some strong performances, heavy defeats to LAFC, New York Red Bulls, CF Montréal and FC Dallas followed.

In the summer, Facundo Torres started to hit the ground running, although the team couldn't find any real consistency. The Uruguayan had the world's eyes on him after scoring in a friendly against current Premier League leaders, Arsenal.

Following disappointing defeats against DC United and New England Revolution, Oscar Pareja's side put together a run of four consecutive wins in August, before lifting the US Open Cup for the first time after beating Sacramento Republic 3-0 in the final.

Orlando needed a victory on decision day against the Columbus Crew to book their ticket to the postseason. It wasn't looking likely as the Crew went 1-0 up before half-time, but the Lions came out on top through a strike from outside the box from Júnior Urso and a late penalty from star man Facundo Torres.

In the playoffs, Orlando faced a first-round exit at the hands of CF Montréal.

Designated Player striker Ercan Kara was the top scorer with 11 goals in his debut MLS season and Mauricio Pereyra had the most assists, with 11.

Outgoings

It's been a very busy offseason for the front office in the City Beautiful as the Lions have undergone an overhaul.

Attackers Alexandre Pato and Tesho Akindele and midfielder Joey DeZart were released by Orlando following the expiration of their contracts.

Key players João Moutinho and Benji Michel both sealed moves to European clubs Spezia and FC Arouca, while Ruan and Andrés Perea were traded to DC United and the Philadelphia Union.

The contracts of Júnior Urso and Jake Mulraney were both terminated so they could return to their native countries of Brazil and Ireland.

Nico Gioacchini also departed the club after being selected by St. Louis City in the Expansion Draft.

Incomings

Orlando have snapped up many exciting prospects to replace the outgoings.

Left-back is an area that needed reinforcements and Orlando signed up two players to fill that area. Luca Petrasso was the first player Orlando signed in the window, joining from Toronto FC for up to $400,000 in GAM. Brazilian Rafael Santos was the other full-back to join the ranks from Cruzeiro of Série A in Brazil.

In midfield, the Lions brought in experienced MLS veteran Felipe Martins and 22-year-old Icelandic International Dagur Dan Thorhallsson. Also, the loan of Peruvian Wilder Cartagena from Al-Ittihad Kalba was extended until the end of the 2023 season.

The attack is where Orlando have really splashed the cash this offseason, with two significant additions to the league.

Argentinian Martín Ojeda joined from Godoy Cruz as a Designated Player, for a fee rumored to be around $5M. The 24-year-old is primarily a left winger, but he is comfortable in any of the attacking midfield positions.

The other, 21-year-old striker Ramiro Enrique from Banfield as an U22 Initiative player. The promising Argentinian scored 12 goals during his time in the Primera División in Argentina.

Taking a look at the draft picks, Orlando selected winger Shakur Mohammed (R1, P2), striker Duncan McGuire (R1, P6) and defender Abdi Salim (R1, P17).

Manager

Oscar Pareja is entering his fourth season in charge of the Lions and his tenure has been successful for the club thus far.

Prior to the Colombian's arrival, the Lions had never made a postseason appearance, with a finish of 11th in the Eastern Conference the season before his appointment.

Pareja guided his Lions to 4th place and a first-ever playoff appearance, in which they made it to the conference semi-final, in his first season in charge. The next two seasons also saw playoff appearances, which both resulted in first-round exits.

By far his biggest achievement since arriving in central Florida was the Open Cup triumph last season. A 3-0 win over USL Championship side Sacramento Republic in the final saw the Lions claim the first trophy of their MLS era.

Pareja has been in the hot seat at some points of his reign, especially last season when his team were floating around the playoff line. With the squad Pareja has at his disposal this campaign, the Colombian should be able to guide his team to a top 4 finish and a good playoff run, or else his job could be in real danger.

Strongest XI

The versatility and quality in the squad means that there are many different ways Orlando City could line up in 2023. This is what I feel is the strongest XI that Pareja has at his disposal.

Gallese; Santos, Jansson, Antonio Carlos, Smith; Cartagena, Araújo; Ojeda, Pereyra, Torres; Kara.

Talking points

Is Ercan Kara the right man?

Ercan Kara endured a mixed debut MLS campaign. The Austrian international scored 11 goals but the striker missed many golden opportunities and was ineffective in some games.

Kara referred to himself as a 'classic number nine' who will hang in the box and expect to be served with balls over the top or threaded through the defense.

Last year, it almost felt like he was being used like Daryl Dike - who likes to dribble and create his own chances as well as being a target man.

With the offensive overhaul in the City Beautiful, perhaps Kara will begin to receive better service in the box. All Orlando fans will be hoping to see a better second season from the 27-year-old.

Torres for MVP?

Facundo Torres had a strong first MLS campaign after arriving from Peñarol for a fee of up to $9.5M, scoring 10 goals and assisting a further 9.

El Cuervo's performances last season earned him a place on Uruguay's roster at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and many European clubs, including Arsenal, have been scouting the 22-year-old.

Now Orlando have many weapons in attack for Facu to link up with, I feel that the Uruguayan could make a strong bid for the MVP award this upcoming season.

CONCACAF Champions League debut

After winning the Open Cup last season, Oscar Pareja will lead his team to the international stage to compete in the CONCACAF Champions League.

The Lions have a tough task on their hands as they take on Mexican giants Tigres UNAL in the Round of 16.

The only MLS team to win the tournament are the Seattle Sounders, last season, and Orlando will have aspirations to do the same this year. The Sounders missed the postseason after heavily focusing on the Champions League instead of their league campaign, so it will be interesting to see if Orlando take the same approach.

Expected finish

The Orlando roster has improved over the offseason, so anything less than a top 4 finish would be disappointing.

They have a strong defense and an offense that can produce goals. It could take some time for the new additions to click, but once this team finds consistency they have the potential to even make a push for top spot.

Taking everything into account, my expected finish for Orlando City is 4th.