NYCFC vs FC Dallas preview: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups, kickoff time and ones to watch

NYCFC hosts FC Dallas at Citi Field as both sides look to continue the momentum they picked up with victories last Saturday.

The Boys In Blue defeated Nashville 2-1 last time out as goals from Keaton Parks and Maxime Chanot staked them to a two-goal lead before reigning MLS MVP Hany Mukhtar pulled one back with nine minutes to play.

Sitting fifth in the Eastern Conference, NYCFC will look to record consecutive wins for the second time this season and maintain a perfect home record, having picked up three wins and a draw so far.

FC Dallas look for their first three-match winning streak since 2020, which would also be their first under manager Nico Estevez following wins over Portland and Miami.

The Hoops are fourth in the Western Conference and victory in Queens could see them rise as high as second in the table depending on results elsewhere.

Team news

NYCFC

The Boys In Blue have no injury concerns, giving manager Nick Cushing a full squad to choose from.

Matias Pellegrini is available again after serving a one-match suspension.

FC Dallas

Homegrown talent Tarik Scott is out for the season after undergoing surgery to reconstruct the ACL and LCL ligaments in his knee, an injury suffered in preseason.

Winger Alan Velasco has a right knee sprain and is unavailable to make the trip to Queens.

Predicted lineups

NYCFC: Barraza; Cufré, Martins, Chanot, Ilenič; Parks, Sands; Magno, Ledezma, Pereira; Segal

FC Dallas: Paes; Farfan, Ibeagha, Martínez, Jesus; Arriola, Quignon, Pomykal, Lletget; Jiménez, Ferreira

Ones to watch

James Sands (NYCFC)

He put in a full 90-minute shift for the USMNT in midweek and his return to the club after a stint with Rangers strengthens a midfield that sorely needed help.

Sands returns to NYCFC from Rangers/Photo: Andrew Katsampes/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Geovane Jesus (FC Dallas)

The 21-year-old joined Dallas from Cruzeiro in his native Brazil and is beginning to show his immense talent, partnering with Jesus Ferriera in attack.

Having picked up an assist in each of his last two matches, his driving runs to set up crosses for Ferreira showcase his playmaking ability and their connection has given the offense a new dimension.

Previous meetings

Last July, the two sides met for the seventh time in the last eight years with NYCFC coming away with a 1-0 victory.

In the 29th minute, the Boys In Blue secured the only goal of the match when Santiago Rodriguez pounced on a loose ball and Talles Magno drove down the right and squared for Heber, who tapped home from close range.

The match will be streamed nationally on Apple TV + with Tyler Terens handling play-by-play duties and Devon Kerr as the analyst.

Kickoff is set for 7:30pm Eastern time.