Charlotte FC 3-2 NYCFC: Copetti brace gives Crown third straight home victory

Charlotte FC made it five games unbeaten at home as the Crown defeated NYCFC 3-2 at Bank of America Stadium.

Enzo Copetti put Charlotte in front after nine minutes and following Gabriel Pereira's equalizer, the Argentine grabbed his brace six minutes from halftime to make it 2-1.

The Boys In Blue would level a second time through a 57th-minute penalty by Santiago Rodriguez, but an own goal by Richy Ledezma condemned the 2021 MLS Cup champions to defeat.

Charlotte has now defeated NYCFC in all three of their matches since joining the league while keeping the Boys In Blue winless on the road this season.

Story of the match

With an anticipated long week ahead, NYCFC manager Nick Cushing made five changes to his side, Braian Cufre, Alfrerdo Morales, Gabriel Pereira, Andres Jasson and Tayvon Gray coming in for Maxime Chanot, Matias Pellegrini, Kevin O'Toole, Mitja Ilenic and Talles Magno.

Charlotte won both meetings with the Boys In Blue last season and they started brightly in this fixture, Jan Sobocinski with an early chance that he volleyed over.

Two minutes later, the Crown were in front. Ashley Westwood sent a through ball into the path of McKinzie Gaines and his ball into the six-yard box was finished by Copetti.

Now trailing, NYCFC were forced into an early substitution as Gray came off injured and on 27 minutes, they almost fell behind further as a curling shot by Justin Meram bounced off of the post.

Swiderski followed up by finishing from close range, but the goal was ruled out for offsides.

Kristjian Kahlina was called into action on the half-hour mark as he saved from a deflected drive by Keaton Parks while at the other end Luis Barraza denied Swiderski.

NYCFC drew level as Thiago Martins collected the ball from Barraza and a one-touch pass by Richie Ledezma was rolled perfectly into the path of Pereira, who finished at the near post.

On 39 minutes Charlotte re-took the lead, a corner by Meram was nodded home by Copetti.

Magno was brought on at halftime and he had some good moments. The Crown tried their luck with Adilson Malanda and Jaylin Lindsey before Magno cut inside and his first attempt of the night going wide.

The Brazilian played a key role in the Boys In Blue equalizing for a second time. Taking a pass from Santiago Rodriguez, Magno fed Cufre in the box, who was fouled by Malanda.

Although there was a long injury delay, Rodriguez stepped up to the spot to beat Kahlina for his third goal in as many games.

Kahlina then comfortably saved Parks' long-range effort as NYCFC pushed for the go-ahead goal. It would again be a set piece that would be their undoing, Swiderski's free-kick hitting Ledezma and finding the back of the net.

Now seeking a third leveler, Rodriguez went wide then stung the palms of Kahlina while Ledezma tried his luck from distance, but they were unable to find the back of the net.

Man of the match: Enzo Copetti

With manager Christian Lattanzio moving Swiderski from striker to attacking midfielder, the Argentine is beginning to find his form at the right time as well as forming a connection with the Pole that gives the Charlotte attack an added dimension to it.