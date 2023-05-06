Charlotte FC vs NYCFC preview: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups, kickoff time and ones to watch

Charlotte FC look to continue their excellent home form as they host NYCFC at Bank of America Stadium.

The Crown are unbeaten in their last five matches at home, but were well-beaten by D.C. United as goals from Taxi Fountas, Christian Benteke and Jacob Greene gave the Red and Black a 3-0 victory.

While NYCFC sit fifth in the Eastern Conference as opposed to 14th occupied by their hosts, the Boys In Blue were defeated 1-0 in Toronto last week as C.J. Sapong scored early in the second half to mark his debut with the Reds.

Last season, Charlotte became the first expansion side to ever sweep a season series from a defending MLS Cup champion as the Crown won both meetings against NYCFC.

Team news

Charlotte FC

The Crown will be without Guzman Corujo (right knee surgery), Joseph Mora (left knee), Bill Tuiloma (right thigh) and Pablo Sisniega (left leg).

Midfielder Kamil Jozwiak is listed as questionable as the Pole deals with a right thigh issue.

Andre Shinyashiki was linked to a police report claiming sexual assault against him with manager Christian Lattanzio stating the club has reported the incident to the league.



NYCFC

Tony Alfaro will miss out as the Mexican defender is dealing with a lower body injury.

Mattias Pellegrini has the same injury issue, but is listed as questionable.

Predicted lineups

Charlotte FC: Marks; Byrne, Jones, Malanda, Afful; Swiderski, Bronico, Westwood; Vargas, Copetti, Gaines

NYCFC: Barraza; Cufré, Martins, Chanot, Ilenic; Parks, Sands; Magno, Ledezma, Pereira; Segal

Ones to watch

Kerwin Vargas (Charlotte FC)

With Shinyashiki possibly never playing for the club again and Jozwiak questionable with injury issues, the Colombian will be looked upon to provide a spark in attack.

Tied for the team lead in goals with two as well as recording two assists, Vargas looks to form a solid partnership up front with Enzo Copetti.

Photo: Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

Maxime Chanot (NYCFC)

While the Boys In Blue are generally known for their offensive capabilities, it's the veteran Frenchman who is vital to the defense, his tackles and blocked shots key to preventing the opposition from scoring.

Chanot has also developed an excellent partnership in the heart of the defense with Thiago Martins as the two form one of the better center-back duos in MLS.

Photo: Ira L. Black/Corbis - Getty Images

Previous meetings

Last September, Charlotte shut NYCFC out 1-0 despite playing much of the second half with ten men.

Daniel Rios scored the only goal of the match in the fifth minute as the Mexican received a cross in the center of the box from Karol Swiderski and he headed home for his second goal of the season.

Adilson Malanda and Kamil Jozwiak would hit the post for the Crown, who saw defender Christian Fuchs sent off on 55 minutes after an elbow to the face of Tayvon Gray following video review for an initial yellow card on the play.

Despite their numerical advantage, the Boys In Blue mustered up very little offense, recording just one shot on goal.

The match will be streamed nationally on Apple TV + with Tyler Terens as the play-by-play announcer and Devon Kerr serving as analyst.

Kickoff is set for 7:30pm Eastern time.