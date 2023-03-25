Charlotte FC vs New York Red Bulls preview: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups, kickoff time and ones to watch

Charlotte FC host the New York Red Bulls at Bank of America Stadium with both teams entering on the back of their first win of the season.

A 2-1 defeat of Columbus last Saturday gave New York all three points for the first time this season with Luquinhas and Dante Vanzeir scoring in the second half to erase a 1-0 halftime deficit.

Consequently, Charlotte won by the same 2-1 scoreline as Enzo Copetti and Kerwin Vargas found the back of the net against Orlando City with Martin Ojeda pulling one back for the Lions.

With the new playoff format where nine teams reach the playoffs, the Crown are 14th while New York sit ninth, so this is a critical match for both sides.

Team news

Charlotte FC

The Crown are still without starting goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina, who underwent back surgery and center-back Guzman Corujo, sidelined after undergoing a procedure on his knee.

Forward Vinicius Mello is questionable with a chest injury.

New York Red Bulls

Dru Yearwood and Serge Ngoma are both set to miss out through hamstring injuries, leaving New York short in the midfield while last year's leading scorer Lewis Morgan is questionable with a hip issue.

Predicted lineups

Charlotte FC: Sisniega; Bronico, Tuiloma, Malanda, Byrne; Westwood, Jones, Shinyashiki; Józwiak, Copetti, Swiderski

New York Red Bulls: Coronel; Duncan, S. Nealis, Reyes, Tolkin; Edelman, Casseres Jr., Amaya, Luquinhas; Manoel, Vanzeir

Ones to watch

Enzo Copetti (Charlotte FC)

The Crown have only scored three goals this season, but the Uruguayan has two of them as he opened the scoring against Orlando last weekend.

His versatility and ability to play all over the pitch, whether as a winger, forward or midfielder gives manager Christian Lattanzio the ability to move him around in the lineup if a change is needed.

Copetti has emerged as Charlotte's biggest goal-scoring threat this season/Photo: Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Dante Vanzeir (New York Red Bulls)

It's no secret that Gerhard Struber's men struggled to put the ball in the back of the net last year and the signing of the Belgian was made in hopes of easing the pressure on Morgan, New York's one true goal threat in 2022.

The match-winner scored against Columbus last week is a good first step as the 24-year-old is feeling more comfortable in his new environment as his playing time gradually increases.

Vanzeir celebrates after his goal won the game against Columbus/Photo: Ira L. Black - Corbis/Getty Images

Previous meetings

Charlotte and New York met three times last year, twice in the league and in the U.S. Open Cup with the Red Bulls winning two of the three matches.

In the cup tie, Patryk Klimala scored two minutes into the match only to see Daniel Rios level six minutes later. Second-half goals from Dylan Nealis and Tom Barlow sent New York to the next round.

17 days later, the Crown gained a measure of revenge as goals from Ben Bender and Derrick Jones at the end of each half gave Charlotte a 2-0 victory.

On the final day of the season, New York beat an already-eliminated Crown side by the same 2-0 scoreline with both goals coming from Elias Manoel.

The match will be streamed nationally on Apple TV + with kickoff set for 7:30pm Eastern time.