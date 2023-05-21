New York Redbulls score revenge win over CF Montreal

The New York Redbulls were able to get a revenge win over CF Montreal beating them at home 2-1 thanks to goals from Andres Reyes and Cory Burke while Joel Waterman got CF Montreal within one but not enough.

This is a second consecutive road loss for the visitors who were coming off a 3-0 loss against FC Cincinnati mid-week on Wednesday night at TQL Stadium in Ohio.

In the first 20 minutes of the game, the Redbulls were all over CF Montreal dominating in possession and most of the first half was played at Montreal's end of the pitch.

In the 21st minute, it was Wilkeman Carmona with the home side's first shot on target of the match but it was saved by the Montreal keeper Jonathan Sirois for his first save.

Two minutes later the Redbulls opened the scoring as Andres Reyes off a corner managed to get the ball at his feet and powered a shot from in close beating Sirois to make it 1-0.

Three minutes later New York continued to pressure the visiting team and it was Cristian Casseres with a chance at goal but was denied by Sirois.

In the 29th minute, CF Montreal tied the game at one off a free kick Bryce Duke's kick went to George Campbell's head who managed to get it to Joel Waterman at the side of the net who managed to kick the ball into the net.

Nine minutes later the RedBulls regained the lead as Cory Burke was able to beat Sirois but on the initial play, Drew Fischer disallowed the goal for offside.

After a lengthy review, VAR told Fischer to go check again on the monitor, and after a quick look the goal was given and New York had the 2-1 lead.

Burke was it again in the 52nd minute with another shot on target looking for another goal but this time Sirois was able to stop him. 30 minutes later it was Chinonso Offor with a powerful header on target for Montreal but was denied by New York keeper Carlos Coronel.

CF Montreal will have another busy week next week as they will face Forge FC in the Canadian Championship on Wednesday before hosting Inter Miami next Saturday at Saputo Stadium.