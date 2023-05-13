Inter Miami CF vs New England Revolution preview: how to watch, team news, predicted lineups, kickoff time and ones to watch

Two of the hottest teams in MLS will clash as Inter Miami CF host the New England Revolution at DRV PNK Stadium.

Miami has recorded back-to-back league victories against Columbus and Atlanta while also advancing to the Round of 16 in the US Open Cup following a 1-0 victory over USL Championship leaders Charleston.

For New England, they're unbeaten in eight and sit atop the Eastern Conference after a 2-0 victory at Toronto, but were dumped out of the US Open Cup by Pittsburgh courtesy of a 44th-minute goal by Danny Griffin.

Team news

Inter Miami CF

Ian Fray (knee), Gregore (Lisfranc), Jean Mora (knee) and Rodolfo Pizarro (hamstring) have been ruled out for this match.

Shanyder Borgelin (ankle), Robbie Robinson (calf) and Sergii Kryvtsov (calf) have all been listed as questionable.

New England Revolution

Dylan Borrero (ACL surgery), Gustavo Bou (left leg), Henry Kessler (hamstring surgery), Nacho Gil (right leg), Maciel (left Achilles), and Tommy McNamara (left leg) will all miss out.

Jacob Jackson has been fully cleared to return after completing a nine-month recovery from ACL surgery.

Predicted lineups

Inter Miami CF: Callender; Yedlin, Kryvtsov, Miller; Sailor; Arroyo, Ruiz, Jean, Cremaschi, Stefanelli; Campana

New England Revolution: Petrovic; Bye, Farrell, Romney, Jones; Polster, Buck, Bajraktarevic, Gil, Boateng; Wood

Ones to watch

Josef Martinez (Inter Miami CF)

He scored both goals in last week's 2-1 victory over his former club Atlanta and in the process became the fastest player in MLS history to reach 100 goals, accomplishing the feat in just 142 games.

Martinez has had great success against New England, scoring six times and assisting on two others in nine career appearances against the Revolution.

Photo: Ira L. Black - Corbis/Getty Images

Dave Romney (New England Revolution)

Acquired by the club in the offseason via a trade with Nashville, the veteran center-back has been one of the best at his position all season, playing every minute of the first 11 games.

Romney is part of a defense that has conceded just nine goals so far and will be key in containing the Miami attack led by Martinez and Leonardo Campana.

Photo: Andrew Katsampes/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Previous meetings

New England defeated Miami 2-0 at Foxboro in the sides' last matchup last April.

The Revolution were ahead after just a minute had been played through Damian Rivera. Miami were reduced to ten men on the hour mark as Damion Lowe was shown a straight red card.

Adam Buksa doubled New England's lead four minutes after Lowe was sent off and the Herons went down two men following a second straight red, this one issued to Jairo Quinteros.

The match will be streamed nationally on Apple TV + with Chris Wittyngham as the play-by-play announcer and Jamie Watson serving as the analyst.

Kickoff is set for 7:30pm Eastern time.