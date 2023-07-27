CF Montreal beaten by DC United in Leagues Cup

CF Montreal was looking to book their spot in the knockout round of the Leagues Cup but once again were beaten at home by DC United. Erik Hurtado scored the lone goal in the win for DC.

DC United with the win booked their spot with three points and CF Montreal will hope that DC United can beat Pumas UNAM on Saturday at Audi Field otherwise there is a chance that they will not make the next round.

Five minutes into the match it was Ruan for the visitors looking to score early but Jonathan Sirois denied him the opportunity and made his first save of the night.

14 minutes later he did it again this time on Christian Benteke who had a wonderful chance but couldn't beat Sirois who continues to show why he is the number one keeper in Montreal.

Once again it was a lack of offense of CF Montreal who were only able to get their first shot of the game on target in the 58th minute when Bryce Duke from distance tested Alex Bono but the ball went right into his hands.

Five minutes later he denied Zachary Brault Guillard who had just stepped onto the pitch and had a chance in a one vs one situation but couldn't beat him.

Hurtado opened the scoring in the 70th minute off a weird play where Mathieu Choiniere headed it back to Sirois but was shoved to the ground and the ball skipped over Sirois to Hurtado who scored into an empty net.

Eight minutes later it was Lassi Lappalainen with a chance to tie the game but Bono made a crucial save to keep his clean sheet alive and spoil the home game.

On the ensuing play, Duke was able to get a header on target but it wasn't powerful enough and that was the last chance of the match for CF Montreal.

If eliminated CF Montreal won't be back in action until August 20th when they head to Toronto to face TFC at BMO Field.