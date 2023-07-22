2023 Leagues Cup: Orlando City SC 1-1 (5-4 pen.) Houston Dynamo: Lions edge Dynamo in penalty shootout

Orlando City SC got their 2023 Leagues Cup campaign up and running with a penalty shootout victory over the Houston Dynamo at Exploria Stadium.

With the match appearing to head to halftime goalless, Houston went in front thanks to Amine Bassi's penalty in the second minute of first-half stoppage time.

The Lions were level almost straight out of the break thanks to rookie Duncan McGuire's ninth goal across all competitions.

With no further goals scored, the match, under Leagues Cup rules, would head straight to a penalty shootout with the decisive moment coming as Dynamo midfielder Hector Herrera missed their first attempt.

Every other player scored with Facundo Torres beating Houston goalkeeper Andrew Tarbell on the final kick of the night to give Orlando two points.

Houston face Mexican side Santos Laguna on Tuesday with a win seeing them through to the knockout stage. Any other result will see South Group 2 come down to the final day when the Lions take on Verdiblancos.

Story of the match

Both teams came out trying to feel the other out with the opening stages yielding little attacking action. Martin Ojeda had the game's first shot in the 12th minute, but it lacked any power and Tarbell was able to gather in easily.

Orlando would win a couple of corners and create dangerous chances, the ball finding Cesar Araujo at the back post but his shot was deflected away by Houston defender Griffin Dorsey.

The second corner saw the ball come to the head of Antonio Carlos, who was in front of goal, but he skied his header over the crossbar.

On 16 minutes, Nelson Quinones won a free kick after being fouled on the edge of the area and Bassi took the set piece, but he went wide.

The rest of the half-hour saw little created by the hosts, save for Torres firing over in the 23rd minute.

A minute later, Quinones sent in a cross that found an open Dorsey at the back post, but his effort was blocked by Robin Jansson and eventually cleared away.

Six minutes from halftime, Kyle Smith sent a ball into traffic in his own end and after Aliyu Ibrahim intercepted from Carlos, he was the latest to fire over the bar.

Torres did well to win a corner on the next passage of play, the opportunity gone after taking a heavy touch and Ojeda fired from the short corner that was deflected.

After Torres again was off-target, the Lions fell behind after Rafael Santos fouled Dorsey on the edge of the box. Referee Filip Dusic awarded a penalty and Bassi stepped up to the spot and beat Pedro Gallese, who dove the wrong way.

Orlando manager Oscar Pareja brought on Dagur Dan Thorhallsson for Smith, but he did little to change things.

The hosts equalized within 60 seconds of the restart as a back pass was played to Tarbell but McGuire was on hand to pick the ball off and he finished into an empty net.

Duncan McGuire scores the goal that tied the match/Photo: Andrew Bershaw/Iconsportswire via Getty Images

Houston looked for a quick response, defender Franco Escobar sending a ball in from the left that Dorsey nodded down into the middle of the box and to the feet of Corey Baird, who shot over the crossbar.

The Dynamo's All-Stars, Adalberto Carrasquilla and Herrera were introduced in the 61st minute and they quickly combined, Herrera eventually pulling the ball back for Carrasquilla, the Panamanian firing into the back of Carlos.

Of all the chances Torres had, his 70th-minute opportunity was his best, but it was blocked behind for a corner. Three minutes later, Ramiro Enrique latched onto a long ball by Jansson, but his chip landed on the roof of the net.

It was another second-half substitute, Ercan Kara, that nearly put the Lions in front. His powerful 76th-minute shot was inches wide of the right post and five minutes later, he deflected Santos' cross off of Tarbell, who eventually collected.

The Houston goalkeeper saved from Torres three minutes from time and although Thorhallsson couldn't prevent it from going out, a goal kick was awarded.

With no further action leading to a goal, the match would go directly to a penalty shootout with Gallese saving from Herrera to start and give Orlando the early advantage.

Thor Ulfarsson got Houston on the board, but Santos put Orlando back in front after two rounds. Carrasquilla leveled things but Jansson responded by scoring. Dorsey tied the shootout at 3-3, but that was followed by a goal by Carlos.

Gallese got his hand to Smith’s penalty as the Dynamo’s fifth shooter, but it still got past him leaving it up to Torres, who stepped up and beat Tarbell.

Man of the match: Facundo Torres

Gallese made some huge saves but Torres was a danger throughout with several chances and getting himself in good positions before his heroics in the shootout.