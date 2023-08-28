Barrow 1-1 Wrexham: Bluebirds, Dragons share the spoils in evenly-matched contest

Barrow and Wrexham played out a 1-1 draw at the So Legal Stadium as Emile Acquah leveled for the Bluebirds after Elliot Lee had given the Dragons the lead.

Wrexham were awarded a penalty in the 12th minute after Tyrell Warren had fouled Ollie Palmer in the box and Lee made no mistake from the spot to score his fifth goal of the season.

Barrow equalized seven minutes into the second half as Acquah scored his third goal in the last four games, curling into the top right corner, leaving Mark Howard with no chance.

The result leaves the Bluebirds a point out of the playoff places in ninth while the Dragons sit 16th in their return to the Football League.

Story of the match

Unlike last week against Swindon, Wrexham settled in early and five minutes in, Will Boyle's header from a Luke Young corner was well-saved by Paul Farman.

Four minutes later, Jacob Mendy couldn't control a loose ball in the area, but Jake Bickerstaff got on it only to fire his shot wide.

The Dragons then won a penalty as Boyle played a through ball to Palmer who bullied his way past Warren who awkwardly brought him down in the area and Lee side-footed past Farman to put the Welsh side in front.

Wrexham players celebrate after Elliot Lee's penalty gave the Dragons the lead/Photo: Michael Driver/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Farman then saved from Bickerstaff's tight-angle shot at the near post after Boyle fed him a brilliant through ball and soon after Palmer shot wide.

On 33 minutes Ben Tozer set up Palmer and he strode forward for the throw-in after hooking forward, Farman came up big again to parry clear.

The visitors remained in control of the action, Tom O'Connor's lofted ball from a free kick, which was back across goal by Boyle, eluded both Palmer and Bickerstaff.

A minute from time, Warren found some time and space on the right only to shoot wide in what was one of Barrow's only chances of the opening half.

Warren was then booked for a clumsy challenge on Mendy and manager Pete Wild replaced him with Rory Feely at the break.

Seven minutes into the second half, the Bluebirds equalized. After a series of passes, Kian Spence threaded through to Acquah and after switching the ball onto his right foot, he beat Howard from the edge of the area into the top right corner.

Emile Acquah celebrates after leveling for Barrow/Photo: Michael Driver/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The hosts began to create more chances, Spence finding space outside the penalty area, shooting just wide of the post.

On 73 minutes, Howard did well to save from Jamie Proctor's low header and at the other end, Sam Dalby, who came on for Bickerstaff, flicked Mendy's low cross, but he couldn't find Palmer.

Dalby then found some room behind the Barrow defense but with Palmer alongside the pass was just out of his range.

Two minutes later, Lee cut inside onto his right foot, but his long-range strike was both high and wide.

Six minutes of stoppage time produced nothing of note and the two sides had to settle for a point each.

Man of the match: Elliot Lee

Scored his fifth goal in as many league games and his presence in attack has been critical with the absence of leading scorer Paul Mullin.