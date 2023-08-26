Barrow vs Wrexham preview: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups, kickoff time and ones to watch

Wrexham look for their first away win of the EFL League Two season as the Dragons travel to the So Legal Stadium to face sixth-placed Barrow.

An incredible 5-5 draw against Swindon Town last time out saw the North Wales side overturn a 4-1 deficit as James Jones and Elliot Lee capped the comeback with goals in stoppage time to earn a point.

Barrow have enjoyed a solid start to their fourth season in the Football League with 2-1 victories over Tranmere Rovers and Sutton United.

The Bluebirds then drew with Accrington Stanley before suffering their first league defeat of the season last Saturday as a Louie Barry goal condemned Pete Wild's men to a 1-0 defeat.

Team news

Barrow

The Bluebirds signed Dom Telford from Crawley Town on a permanent transfer for an undisclosed fee but he will not play in this match.

Jamie Proctor looks set to partner Emile Acquah up front with no other changes made as the Cumbrians have a clean bill of health heading into the visit of Wrexham.

Wrexham

Defenders Aaron Hayden and Jordan Tunnicliffe returned to full training this week and both could feature as substitutes.

Ben Foster announced his retirement effective immediately with manager Phil Parkinson naming Mark Howard as the starting goalkeeper.

Paul Mullin remains sidelined with a punctured lung suffered in preseason while Jordan Davies and James McClean could miss another four to six weeks.

Predicted lineups

Barrow: Farman; Warren, Ray, Canavan; Tiensia, Campbell, White, Spence, Worrall; Acquah, Proctor

Wrexham: Howard; Mendy, O'Connell; Tozer, Boyle, Forde; Jones, Lee, Young, O'Connor; Palmer, Bickerstaff

Ones to watch

Emile Acquah (Barrow)

Having arrived at the club just this summer from National League outfit Maidenhead United, Acquah has scored in two of the Bluebirds' first four matches while logging 262 minutes so far.

Photo: Mike Morese/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Scoring 13 times for the Magpies in the fifth tier last season and receiving a call-up to the England C team prompted Barrow to sign him for an undisclosed fee to add to their attacking ranks.

Mark Howard (Wrexham)

While much of the Dragons' defensive issues weren't entirely down to Foster as Hayden and Tunnicliffe are both absent from the back-line, Howard started most of last season's title-winning campaign and posted the only clean sheet of this season in the Carabao Cup.

Photo: Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Previous meetings

The last matchup between the two sides came on the opening day of the 2019/20 Vanarama National League season with Wrexham coming from behind to win 2-1.

Josh Granite headed home Lewis Hardcastle's free-kick to give Barrow a 13th-minute lead before JJ Hooper hauled the Dragons level two minutes into the second half.

Hooper then turned provider for the match-winner just after the hour mark, his cross finding Bobby Grant, whose header past Joel Dixon gave the Dragons all three points.

Wrexham are unbeaten in their last seven matches against the Bluebirds.

As there is no live television coverage of the match, Wrexham will offer a video pass for overseas supporters and live audio for those based in the UK with both featuring on WrexhamPlayer.

Kickoff is set for 3pm UK time.