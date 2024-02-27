The Mighty Have Fallen:

The world of football was shocked on Monday when the US women's national football team lost shockingly, 2-0, to Mexico in the Concacaf W Gold Cup group stages.

The unexpected outcome, which was sealed off by a fantastic goal from Mayra Pelayo-Bernal, marks just the second time Mexico has defeated the US in 43 games; the only other triumph occurred in 2010.

Mexico celebrates a goal against the United States in the second half during Group A - 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup match at Dignity Health Sports Park on February 26, 2024 in Carson, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The US, who came in second in Group A behind La Tri, nevertheless advances to the tournament's quarterfinals despite its loss.

Many had predicted that the soccer powerhouse from the United States would go undefeated in the group after winning its opening two games handily against the Dominican Republic and then Argentina, but at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, an impressive Mexico team had other ideas.

As a result of their World Cup disappointment the previous year, the US is rebuilding, and they made seven changes from the starting lineup against Argentina on Friday. That doesn't lessen the significance of Mexico's victory, though.

Jasmine Casarez #18 of Mexico moves the ball against Crystal Soubrier #19 of the United States during the Group A - 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup match at Dignity Health Sports Park on February 26, 2024 in Carson, California. (Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images)

“It just shows how far the game is coming and there’s no easy games anymore,” US interim head coach Twila Kilgore told reporters after the game.

“If we don’t take care of business and we don’t execute, this is to be expected and we’ll step up and take ownership of that.”

In the 38th minute, Mexico's Lizbeth Ovalle opened the score by taking advantage of a mistake made by Becky Sauerbrunn in defence and scoring with a spectacular chip past Alyssa Naeher, the US custodian.

Kilgore entered the game at halftime with star striker Alex Morgan in an attempt to equalise, but the team was unable to penetrate Mexico's strong defence.

Abby Dahlkemper #2 of the United States and Kiana Palacios #9 of Mexico collide during the first half of a 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup Group A match at Dignity Health Sports Park on February 26, 2024 in Carson, California. (Photo by Harry How/USSF/Getty Images for USSF)

On the other hand, Pelayo-Bernal's long-range strike into the top corner of the net in the closing seconds of the game gave Mexico the winning goal.

Even though Karen Luna had just finished an incredible cross-field pass, Pelayo-Bernal still had a lot of work ahead of her.

Pedro Lopez, the coach of La Tri, expressed his pride in his team but noted that his team cannot rest content with simply defeating the United States.

María Sánchez #7 of Mexico is marked by Rose Lavelle #16 of the United States during the first half of a 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup Group A match at Dignity Health Sports Park on February 26, 2024 in Carson, California. (Photo by Brad Smith/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images) United States v Mexico: Group A - 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup

“I insist that, for us, it would be of no use if in the next game, we lose the quarterfinals and we go down in history as the team that only beat the United States one day,” he said.

The elimination matches take place over the weekend, so neither Mexico nor the US will know who they will face in the quarterfinals.

